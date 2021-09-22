checkAd

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend by 15.4% to $0.15 per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) announced that its Board of Directors approved a 15.4% increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $0.13 to $0.15 per share.

Horizon’s quarterly dividend will next be payable on October 22, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of October 8, 2021.

“This will be the company’s second dividend increase of 2021 and its ninth over the last 10 years, reflecting the strength and profitability of our business, and further enhancing what we believe is the compelling value proposition presented by Horizon’s recent share price,” Chairman and CEO Craig M. Dwight said. “Horizon’s balance sheet, efficient operations, asset quality and commercial and consumer relationships have allowed us to continue generating meaningful retained earnings, building cash, and enhancing capital, all of which enable us to continue our uninterrupted 30–year record of paying quarterly cash dividends while maintaining a payout ratio aligned with profitability.”

With the increase, annual dividends of $0.60 represent a payout ratio of 31.3% of the last 12 months’ diluted earnings per share, as well as a dividend yield of 3.61%, based on the September 21 closing share price for Horizon common stock. Horizon has approximately 15 future quarters of cash on hand at the holding company level to cover the $0.15 dividend and interest on all debt.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets. Horizon’s convenient digital and virtual tools are used by customers for a majority of their transactions with the bank, together with its Indiana and Michigan locations. Horizon’s retail offerings include prime residential, indirect auto, and other secured consumer lending to in–market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Commercial lending represents over half of total loans outstanding with a primary focus on in–market sponsors, and Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of business banking and treasury management services. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana’s Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend by 15.4% to $0.15 per Share MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) announced that its Board of Directors approved a 15.4% increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $0.13 to $0.15 per share. Horizon’s quarterly …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
UPDATE – Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager's Transactions (Rissanen)
AgroFresh To Showcase their Innovative Solutions at Fruit Attraction in Madrid 2021
Roche launches three respiratory test panels on cobas 6800/8800 Systems in CE markets to help ...
Sinch extends leadership in conversational messaging through acquisition of MessengerPeople
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES SHAREHOLDER UPDATE AND LAUNCHES MONTHLY NEWSLETTER TO DRIVE AWARENESS
AzurRx BioPharma to Change Corporate Name to First Wave BioPharma Today
WSGF Celebrates One Billion Served and 55% Women Short-Term Vacation Rental Stats
Integer to Construct New Innovation and Manufacturing Facility in Galway, Ireland
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...