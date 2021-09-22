Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend by 15.4% to $0.15 per Share

“This will be the company’s second dividend increase of 2021 and its ninth over the last 10 years, reflecting the strength and profitability of our business, and further enhancing what we believe is the compelling value proposition presented by Horizon’s recent share price,” Chairman and CEO Craig M. Dwight said. “Horizon’s balance sheet, efficient operations, asset quality and commercial and consumer relationships have allowed us to continue generating meaningful retained earnings, building cash, and enhancing capital, all of which enable us to continue our uninterrupted 30–year record of paying quarterly cash dividends while maintaining a payout ratio aligned with profitability.”

With the increase, annual dividends of $0.60 represent a payout ratio of 31.3% of the last 12 months’ diluted earnings per share, as well as a dividend yield of 3.61%, based on the September 21 closing share price for Horizon common stock. Horizon has approximately 15 future quarters of cash on hand at the holding company level to cover the $0.15 dividend and interest on all debt.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets. Horizon’s convenient digital and virtual tools are used by customers for a majority of their transactions with the bank, together with its Indiana and Michigan locations. Horizon’s retail offerings include prime residential, indirect auto, and other secured consumer lending to in–market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Commercial lending represents over half of total loans outstanding with a primary focus on in–market sponsors, and Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of business banking and treasury management services. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana’s Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.