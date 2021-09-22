checkAd

Velocity Reports Drill Results at Rozino Gold Project, Southeast Bulgaria

Highlights include:

Drill hole RDD-258; 5.0m grading 10.11 g/t gold,

Drill hole RDD-254; 17.3m grading 1.01 g/t gold,

Drill hole RDD-260; 33.3m grading 0.67 g/t gold

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V: VLC) (“Velocity” or the “Company”) provides an update on positive drill results from its flagship Rozino gold project located in southeastern Bulgaria (“Rozino”, or the “Project”). Results from 30 new drill holes include 17 drill holes containing significant gold intersects. Exploration drilling of areas adjacent to the Prefeasibility Study Rozino design pit (news release NR-20-18, August 31, 2020), plus initial exploration drilling of selected gold-in-soil anomalies located proximal to Rozino have recently been completed.

Drill hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t) Gold Top Cut (g/t)
RDD-254 3.50 20.80 17.30 1.01 -
RDD-258 73.90 76.80 2.90 0.80 -
RDD-258 133.90 138.90 5.00 10.11 8.27
RDD-258 145.10 147.10 2.00 6.15 -
RDD-260 21.40 54.70 33.30 0.67 -
RDD-260 65.30 86.20 20.90 0.55 -

Table 1: Highlighted significant intercepts at the Rozino project.

The drill intersections disclosed in Table 1 have not yet been included in a resource model and true thickness of mineralization has not yet been determined. Drill holes are designed to intersect mineralization perpendicular or close to perpendicular. Drill intersections in Table 1 are calculated using a top-cut of 40 g/t gold, a 0.2 g/t gold trigger, a minimum 0.5 g/t gold composite, and a maximum of 3 metres consecutive waste. A single 1m sample from RDD-258 reported 49.2 ppm gold and one significant interval was consequently top cut to 40g/t, returning 5m @ 8.27 g/t gold. Complete lists of consecutive drill intercepts are listed on the Company’s web site.

