checkAd

Aware to Showcase Digital Identity Solutions and Leadership at Identity Week London 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

Aware to participate in multiple presentations and breakout sessions, highlighting digital identity expertise and passwordless authentication solutions

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, will be showcasing its digital identity expertise in multiple sessions at this year’s Identity Week London 2021 conference, taking place from September 22-23 in London, England. With a focus on digital identity and advanced authentication technologies, Identity Week London is an ideal event for Aware to spotlight its strong biometric knowledge, and solutions for passwordless authentication and identity ownership.

As more federal governments and organizations adopt digital identity services, biometric solutions will play a vital role in that ongoing transformation. In one of the event’s presentations, “Digital Identity Guidelines—An Introduction to NIST SP 800-63” (September 22 at 10:20am local time (5:20am EST)), Rob Mungovan, chief commercial officer at Aware, will discuss the requirements outlined in this NIST special publication, and the most important takeaways for digital identity adoption.

Additionally, Rob Mungovan will also be moderating a roundtable discussion, “The Adoption of Remote Identity Proofing Around the World” (September 23 at 12:30pm local time (7:30am EST)). In this session, Rob will discuss with fellow panelists the adoption trends of remote onboarding and identity proofing around the world, and why some regions are adopting this technology more quickly than others.

“We are very excited to be back in person and play a significant role at Identity Week London 2021,” said chief commercial officer, Rob Mungovan. “This conference has always been closely aligned with Aware’s goal of providing strong, cutting-edge digital identity and authentication solutions, and I am looking forward to discussing the latest digital identity guidelines and worldwide adoption trends with fellow attendees.”

In addition to these sessions, Aware will also be showcasing its many biometric and digital identity solutions at Identity Week London, such as Knomi, it’s mobile biometric authentication framework. Knomi combines the power of face and speaker recognition to provide a strong, secure and frictionless passwordless authentication solution for a wide variety of applicable use cases. Aware will also highlight its other industry leading biometric offerings, from AwareABIS—a modular Automated Biometric Identification System for small to large law enforcement communities—to BioSP, Aware’s market-leading biometric transaction workflow and connectivity platform.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aware to Showcase Digital Identity Solutions and Leadership at Identity Week London 2021 Aware to participate in multiple presentations and breakout sessions, highlighting digital identity expertise and passwordless authentication solutionsBEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aware, Inc., (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
UPDATE – Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager's Transactions (Rissanen)
AgroFresh To Showcase their Innovative Solutions at Fruit Attraction in Madrid 2021
Roche launches three respiratory test panels on cobas 6800/8800 Systems in CE markets to help ...
Sinch extends leadership in conversational messaging through acquisition of MessengerPeople
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES SHAREHOLDER UPDATE AND LAUNCHES MONTHLY NEWSLETTER TO DRIVE AWARENESS
AzurRx BioPharma to Change Corporate Name to First Wave BioPharma Today
WSGF Celebrates One Billion Served and 55% Women Short-Term Vacation Rental Stats
Integer to Construct New Innovation and Manufacturing Facility in Galway, Ireland
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...