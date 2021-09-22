checkAd

Azelio showcases its long-duration energy storage technology at the ees Europe Restart 2021 exhibition

22.09.2021
22.09.2021, 15:10  |  17   |   |   

Stockholm (ots) - Azelio will join suppliers, distributors, manufacturers, and
partners from the renewable energy industry at electrical energy storage (ees)
Europe Restart 2021. The exhibition takes place between Oct 6-8, during The
smarter E Europe and Intersolar Europe events at Messe München, Germany, and
will present leading solutions for renewable energy storage.

The Smarter E is Europe's largest conference for the energy industry. With the
theme of "Innovating energy storage," ees Europe Restart 2021 is providing a
platform for pioneering cleantech companies such as Azelio to share their
technical knowledge and introduce forward thinking renewable energy storage
solutions.

Azelio's long-duration energy storage solution, TES.POD, is charged from
renewable power sources, such as solar PV, and stores energy as heat in a
recycled aluminium alloy. The heat is dispatched on demand to a Stirling engine,
generating electricity and heat, to both on-grid and off-grid locations at all
hours of the day. The storage suffers no degradation in capacity over time and
has a significantly lower environmental footprint than Li-ion batteries. This
enables renewable energy production facilities to store energy locally, creating
a more reliable, environmental, and affordable electricity and heat supply.

"Our team of experts look forward to meeting with visitors and partners to
discuss the potential of our long-duration storage system that provides clean
energy around the clock, reducing emissions and lowering cost," says Ralf
Weisenberg, VP Business Development at Azelio.

General inquiries, and information regarding the booking of appointments with
Azelio Business Development, may be directed to mailto:info@azelio.com

About Azelio

Azelio specialises in energy storage with electricity and heat production. The
technology is revolutionary in that the energy becomes dispatchable, making
renewable energy available around the clock. The energy is stored in recycled
aluminium from which it is converted into electricity and heat with a total
efficiency of up to 90%. The solution is scalable, sustainable, and
cost-efficient from 0.1 MW up to 100 MW. Azelio has approximately 170 employees,
is headquartered in Gothenburg, has production in Uddevalla (Sweden) and
development centres in Gothenburg and Åmål (Sweden), as well as a presence in
Stockholm, Beijing, Madrid and Ouarzazate (Morocco). Azelio is listed on Nasdaq
Stockholm First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser:
+46(0)8-528 00 399, mailto:info@fnca.se . More about Azelio:
http://www.azelio.com

Pressekontakt:

For further information, contact:
Johan Sahlin - Marketing, Communication & IR
Email: mailto:johan.sahlin@azelio.com
Tel: +46 70 778 42 38

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158800/5027119
OTS: Azelio



