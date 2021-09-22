Azelio showcases its long-duration energy storage technology at the ees Europe Restart 2021 exhibition

Stockholm (ots) - Azelio will join suppliers, distributors, manufacturers, and

partners from the renewable energy industry at electrical energy storage (ees)

Europe Restart 2021. The exhibition takes place between Oct 6-8, during The

smarter E Europe and Intersolar Europe events at Messe München, Germany, and

will present leading solutions for renewable energy storage.



The Smarter E is Europe's largest conference for the energy industry. With the

theme of "Innovating energy storage," ees Europe Restart 2021 is providing a

platform for pioneering cleantech companies such as Azelio to share their

technical knowledge and introduce forward thinking renewable energy storage

solutions.







renewable power sources, such as solar PV, and stores energy as heat in a

recycled aluminium alloy. The heat is dispatched on demand to a Stirling engine,

generating electricity and heat, to both on-grid and off-grid locations at all

hours of the day. The storage suffers no degradation in capacity over time and

has a significantly lower environmental footprint than Li-ion batteries. This

enables renewable energy production facilities to store energy locally, creating

a more reliable, environmental, and affordable electricity and heat supply.



"Our team of experts look forward to meeting with visitors and partners to

discuss the potential of our long-duration storage system that provides clean

energy around the clock, reducing emissions and lowering cost," says Ralf

Weisenberg, VP Business Development at Azelio.



General inquiries, and information regarding the booking of appointments with

Azelio Business Development, may be directed to mailto:info@azelio.com



About Azelio



Azelio specialises in energy storage with electricity and heat production. The

technology is revolutionary in that the energy becomes dispatchable, making

renewable energy available around the clock. The energy is stored in recycled

aluminium from which it is converted into electricity and heat with a total

efficiency of up to 90%. The solution is scalable, sustainable, and

cost-efficient from 0.1 MW up to 100 MW. Azelio has approximately 170 employees,

is headquartered in Gothenburg, has production in Uddevalla (Sweden) and

development centres in Gothenburg and Åmål (Sweden), as well as a presence in

Stockholm, Beijing, Madrid and Ouarzazate (Morocco). Azelio is listed on

Stockholm First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser:

+46(0)8-528 00 399, mailto:info@fnca.se . More about Azelio:

http://www.azelio.com



