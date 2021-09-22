Cloudflare Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

“When we're talking to CISOs—whether at Fortune 500s, startups, or non-profits—we see an opportunity to help them by providing tools that will work together, and not in silos,” said Alex Dyner, SVP of Special Projects at Cloudflare. “Joining MISA is an opportunity to do just that. Now, we can build even deeper product integrations between Cloudflare and Microsoft that will help equip organizations to tackle today’s rapidly evolving cyber threats.”

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated with Microsoft Security to better defend against a world of increasing cybersecurity threats. The collaboration makes it even easier for customers to enable integrations supporting security and performance needs. Now customers can easily discover integrations with Azure Active Directory , and others, within the MISA partner catalog .

Cloudflare provides security, performance, and reliability services through its global network that spans more than 250 cities in over 100 countries and blocks an average of 87 billion cyber threats each day. On top of this, Cloudflare’s global threat intelligence acts as an immune system for the Internet — employing machine learning models to learn from and mitigate attacks against any customer to protect them all.

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe. Our members, like Cloudflare, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.” — Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead

Customers can integrate Cloudflare’s Web Application Firewall (WAF) with Microsoft Azure Active Directory B2C to protect web applications using secure custom domains against sophisticated cyberattacks.

With the integration, Azure AD B2C customers can now enable Cloudflare’s Web Application (WAF) to protect their applications against sophisticated cyberattacks, such as: zero-day vulnerabilities and others listed in OWASP Top 10.

MISA members are top experts from across the cybersecurity industry with the shared goal of improving customer security. Each new member brings valuable expertise, making the association more effective as it expands.