Robotic Assistance Devices Expects Expansion Orders from Large Global Retailer

“It’s been less than a month since the bulk of these units were deployed as part of the pilot program, and we’re already getting the first follow on order,” commented Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “This is yet another validation of the value and performance that RAD solutions bring end-users. I have high hopes for this particular client and related retailers, and although I can’t predict how far or fast we’ll go, this is a fantastic step in the right direction,” Reinharz concluded.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. ( OTCPK:AITX ) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has been notified by the company’s largest authorized dealer that an existing retail end-user is expanding their current RAD footprint that includes 17 RAD units. This order is for 2 units and are the first follow up orders by the global retailer as originally announced in a press release on May 10, 2021 .

“This expansion order is the result of all RAD departments and team members’ relentless pursuit of their common objective, absolutely happy clients and absolute dominance by RAD in this market space,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “To make this happen we have put in place great support of the end-user, the dealer, and of course we have designed and built world-class solutions.”

ROSA180 is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA180’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA180’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all of design elements, performance, quality and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT, ROSA180, Wally, Wally HSO, AVA, or ROAMEO. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.