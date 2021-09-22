checkAd

Celanese Launches Hostaform RF for Rotomolding Tank Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced the launch of Hostaform RF, a low permeation acetal copolymer tailored for Small Off-Road Engine and marine fuel tanks, hydraulic reservoirs, and industrial bulk containers.

“Celanese’s long history and expertise in acetal polymer formulation and processing helped us design a specific solution optimized for the rotational molding process,” said Adam Larkin, Senior Manager, Acetal Product Marketing. “This single-layer solution enables optimal tank designs without any secondary operations, thereby increasing efficiency and productivity for our customers.”

As the leading acetal copolymer supplier for automotive fuel systems, Celanese has specifically formulated Hostaform RF to deliver an easy-to-use, drop-in solution for traditional rotational molding. The rotational molding method creates parts by placing material inside a heated, hollow, rotating mold where material is dispersed evenly.

The new RF resin system delivers the excellent mechanical and chemical-resistant properties of Celanese’s Hostaform acetal copolymer while also providing a single-layer solution versus multilayer tank systems requiring secondary treatment, such as fluorination. Hostaform RF delivers an unprecedented balance of impact and durability performance along with low fuel permeation that customers need to meet U.S. EPA regulations.

Celanese will showcase this new acetal solution at the Rotoplas 2021 conference in Chicago, Ill., Sept. 20-23 in booth #629. At the conference, Celanese will give two presentations, as follows:

  • “Celanese ‘What’s New’: HostaformÒRF” presented by Robert Nist, Business Development Manager, at 3:30 p.m. Central time on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
  • “Rotomoldable Acetal for Tank Solutions” presented by Darin Grinsteinner, Product Development, at 8:30 a.m. Central time on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Product Availability & Contacts

To learn more about Celanese Hostaform RF for rotomolding applications, please contact a commercial representative via email: info-engineeredmaterials-americas@celanese.com or visit https://www.celanese.com/en/engineered-materials/products/Hostaform-PO ....

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2020 net sales of $5.7 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.

All registered trademarks are owned by Celanese International Corporation or its affiliates.

Celanese Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Celanese Launches Hostaform RF for Rotomolding Tank Applications Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced the launch of Hostaform RF, a low permeation acetal copolymer tailored for Small Off-Road Engine and marine fuel tanks, hydraulic reservoirs, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
FSD Pharma Announces Closing of Lucid Psycheceuticals Acquisition
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Launch of an Offering of €500 Million Sustainability-Linked ...
bluebird bio Submits Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for betibeglogene autotemcel ...
Nutanix and Citrix Team to Power Future of Work
Science, Innovation, and Inclusion Are Vital in Addressing the World’s Most Pressing Issues, Says ...
Adobe Reports Record Revenue
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
Lilly to Supply the EU and EEA with up to 220,000 Doses of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.09.21Celanese Announces Completion of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering, Satisfying Financing Condition for Cash Tender Offer for Existing 1.125% Senior Notes Due 2023
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Celanese Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer for Celanese US Holdings LLC’s 1.125% Senior Notes Due 2023
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Celanese Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to €300,000,000 Aggregate Principal Amount of Celanese US Holdings LLC’s 1.125% Senior Notes Due 2023
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten