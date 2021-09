Clarus Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:CRXT), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to providing solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women, today announced that it will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, Monday, September 27, 2021, 10:40 a.m. ET.



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Investors section of Clarus Therapeutics’ website at Investors.ClarusTherapeutics.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available approximately two hours following the live presentation for 90 days.