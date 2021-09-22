checkAd

Most Americans Ill-Prepared for Natural Disasters, Wells Fargo Survey Finds

In a time when natural disasters are becoming more frequent, most Americans are not physically or financially prepared. According to a new Wells Fargo & Company survey, four in five Americans (84%) live in areas that have experienced some form of natural disaster in the past three years, and over half (54%) live in areas that have experienced severe natural disasters, specifically hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, wildfires or earthquakes. Furthermore, nearly three quarters of respondents (72%) say they or their families have been directly affected by natural disasters at some point in their lifetime. Nevertheless, most Americans (71%) admit they don’t have a detailed emergency plan in the event of a natural disaster.

Among those who do not have a detailed natural disaster emergency plan, 40% say it’s because they’ve never thought about making one, 35% say they are focused on more immediate issues, and 31% say they haven’t gotten around to it. Only 16% say they don’t know how to prepare.

“The survey affirms a lack of physical preparedness as well as financial readiness for emergencies for most people,” said Rullah Price, head of Public Affairs Resiliency & Enterprise Incident Communications. “Given that half of those surveyed said they would like their bank to proactively help them plan for a natural disaster, I believe there’s an opportunity for Wells Fargo to educate and inspire people to make some changes for the better – starting now.”

When asked about planning style:

  • 40% described themselves as a Barely Covered planner who has very thin and non-specific emergency plans
  • 39% called themselves a Good Enough planner who has adequate plans in place
  • 16% called themselves an Avoider who has not thought at all about emergency planning
  • Only 5% described themselves as a Super Planner who is prepared for every possible natural disaster and emergency

The national online survey of 2,226 adults was conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Wells Fargo Aug. 31-Sept. 3, 2021.

Plans often incomplete

The survey found that those who do have an emergency plan (29% of Americans) prioritize having food and water supplies (78%), emergency cash (63%), access to important documents (61%) and a planned transportation/evacuation route (59%). Items of slightly lower priority include a plan for their medical needs (54%), family communication plan (52%), shelter plan (49%) or plan for their pets (44%).

