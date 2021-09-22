Berkshire Grey Launches AI-Powered Robotic Shuttle Put Wall to Meet Surging eCommerce Demands and Mitigate Labor Shortages

Businesses can increase eCommerce order fulfillment process by up to 300% and handle nearly 100% of typical eCommerce SKUs, all without the need to hire additional staff

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey Inc , (Nasdaq: BGRY) the leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Robotic Shuttle Put Wall (RSPW) solution for eCommerce order fulfillment. The RSPW is an automated put wall that increases capacity and throughput with robotic automation, which is more important than ever given today’s heightened customer expectations for fast and efficient fulfillment and the parallel industry pressure of labor scarcity.



“Businesses will continue to see eCommerce orders rise as global eCommerce sales expect to approach $5 trillion by the end of 2021. This growth in volume combined with labor scarcity is putting tremendous pressure on supply chain operations to increase fulfillment throughput and support a broad selection of products. Businesses have no choice but to automate,” says Kevin Prouty, Analyst at IDC. “Companies like Berkshire Grey can support their customers with robotic automation solutions that address rising consumer demands.”

Berkshire Grey’s RSPW solution enables retailers to be more competitive, increase capacity, and meet escalating consumer demand despite labor shortages. The RSPW solution can:

Accommodate up to nearly 100% of typical SKU assortments, including challenging items like soft polybags and cylinders/tubes, such as those used for make-up, for a variety of industries including apparel, footwear, beauty, and general merchandise.

Increase customer order sortation throughput by up to 300% with the solution's high capacity put wall.

Integrate with existing fulfillment processes with no disruption to ongoing operations.

Provide sort locations for up to 240 orders to be processed at the same time in a single robotic put wall as opposed to the industry average of 80 orders for a manual put wall.

Improve upstream batch inventory pick rates by up to 33%.

Deliver best-in-class reliability while performing millions of picks in production.

Support the needs of 24/7 order fulfillment.

Provide maximum flexibility by integrating with any existing operation including robotic, conveyer, and manual-based transport approaches.

“Ecommerce continues to grow and surge. Our automation enables retailers to increase capacity to meet the growing demand and helps to deliver efficient revenue growth,” says Tom Wagner, Founder and CEO at Berkshire Grey. “Berkshire Grey’s AI-enabled Robotic Shuttle Put Wall is built on proven technology deployed by customers today. This new platform increases order processing speeds, optimizes the fulfillment workforce, and most importantly gets more orders out the door more quickly.”