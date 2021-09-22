HELSINKI, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Extraordinary General Meeting (the " General Meeting ") of Valmet Oyj (" Valmet ") was held today, on Wednesday September 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EEST at Hall 101 of Messukeskus Helsinki, Messuaukio 1, 00520 Helsinki, Finland. In order to reduce the risk of infection resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, Valmet sought to keep the General Meeting as short as possible and to limit the number of participants.

Valmet Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the merger of Valmet Oyj and Neles Corporation and the resolutions relating to the merger proposed to the Extraordinary General Meeting

Resolution on the merger

The General Meeting approved the merger of Neles Corporation ("Neles") into Valmet through a statutory absorption merger under the Finnish Companies Act (624/2006, as amended) in accordance with the merger plan (the "Merger") signed by the Boards of Directors of Valmet and Neles on July 2, 2021 (the "Merger Plan") and approved the Merger Plan. The Merger as a whole and the resolution of the General Meeting including the resolutions concerning the amendment of the Articles of Association of Valmet, issuance of new shares in Valmet as Merger Consideration (as defined below), increase of share capital of Valmet, the number of members, composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors of Valmet and the temporary deviation from the Charter of Valmet's Shareholders' Nomination Board are conditional upon and will become effective upon the registration of the execution of the Merger.

Amendment of the Articles of Association

The General Meeting resolved, conditionally upon the completion of the Merger, to amend the articles of association of Valmet in accordance with the Merger Plan. The amended articles of association are included in full as an appendix of this release.

Merger consideration

The General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors to issue the shareholders of Neles as merger consideration 0.3277 new shares in Valmet for each share they hold in Neles ("Merger Consideration").

In case the number of shares received by a shareholder of Neles as Merger Consideration (per each individual book-entry account) is a fractional number, the fractions shall be rounded down to the nearest whole number. Fractional entitlements to new shares in Valmet shall be aggregated and sold in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and the proceeds shall be distributed to shareholders of Neles entitled to receive such fractional entitlements in proportion to their holding of such fractional entitlements. Any costs related to the sale and distribution of fractional entitlements shall be borne by Valmet.