CHNC's Shareholders Rewarded with Astonishing Investment Return of Over 2500% During this Last Year

Although this has been an extraordinary achievement, “CHNC still faces several challenges to reach the accomplishment and stability needed in 2022,” says Henry Levinski, CHNC´s Treasurer. With the clock ticking and with the understanding that there are only three months left to end this year, CHNC continues with all hands-on deck to enhance and solidify the productivity, research, technology, and medical alliances still needed for the company before the end of 2021.

HOUSTON, TX, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – China Infrastructure Construction Corp. https://www.chnc-hdh.com/ (dba Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings), announced today that its share price increase over the past year has led to a return on investment (ROI) of 2,550%. In simple terms, a $1,000 investment in CHNC on September 17, 2020 when the price per share was $0.0002, by the same time this year, last Friday, September 17, 2021 was worth $26,500 as the share price closed at $0.0053, producing a profit of $25,500.

Overall, this includes the execution of the action plan for our Cannabis World Journals magazine, the growth of our relationship with Sympla, Walmart, and the Amazons of the world for our globally distributed content (including audiobooks, e-books and educational videos), the management of our sleep center, and our clinical studies. We cannot fail and we cannot risk being distracted by new products, except those in our 2022 pipeline which align with our medical and educational purposes. Our goals remain crystal clear.

“Each one of our revenue-generating centers has to perform in the manner that they were designed to perform,” says Anne Graham, attorney at law and CHNC’s Vice- President of International Markets. Even though we feel proud of our growth so far, we realize that we cannot spend time in our comfort zone. It has been this exact mentality which led us to provide for our investors the astounding progress experienced, which we intend to continue to improve through our operational systems during 2022.

According to Nerdwallet.com, the average stock market return has been about 10% per year for nearly the last century. The S&P 500 is often considered the benchmark measure for annual stock market returns. According to BusinessInsider.com, the medium return of the S&P 500 for 2020 was just over 18%. Given the figures above, “we are gratified to see the gathering of investor support for our evolving company,” adds Dr. Deepika, Director of CHNC Research Clinical Center.