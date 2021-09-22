checkAd

CHNC's Shareholders Rewarded with Astonishing Investment Return of Over 2500% During this Last Year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 15:15  |  17   |   |   

HOUSTON, TX, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – China Infrastructure Construction Corp. https://www.chnc-hdh.com/  (dba Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings), announced today that its share price increase over the past year has led to a return on investment (ROI) of 2,550%. In simple terms, a $1,000 investment in CHNC on September 17, 2020 when the price per share was $0.0002, by the same time this year, last Friday, September 17, 2021 was worth $26,500 as the share price closed at $0.0053, producing a profit of $25,500. 

Although this has been an extraordinary achievement, “CHNC still faces several challenges to reach the accomplishment and stability needed in 2022,” says Henry Levinski, CHNC´s Treasurer. With the clock ticking and with the understanding that there are only three months left to end this year, CHNC continues with all hands-on deck to enhance and solidify the productivity, research, technology, and medical alliances still needed for the company before the end of 2021.  

Overall, this includes the execution of the action plan for our Cannabis World Journals magazine, the growth of our relationship with Sympla, Walmart, and the Amazons of the world for our globally distributed content (including audiobooks, e-books and educational videos), the management of our sleep center, and our clinical studies. We cannot fail and we cannot risk being distracted by new products, except those in our 2022 pipeline which align with our medical and educational purposes. Our goals remain crystal clear. 

“Each one of our revenue-generating centers has to perform in the manner that they were designed to perform,” says Anne Graham, attorney at law and CHNC’s Vice- President of International Markets. Even though we feel proud of our growth so far, we realize that we cannot spend time in our comfort zone. It has been this exact mentality which led us to provide for our investors the astounding progress experienced, which we intend to continue to improve through our operational systems during 2022.

According to Nerdwallet.com, the average stock market return has been about 10% per year for nearly the last century. The S&P 500 is often considered the benchmark measure for annual stock market returns. According to BusinessInsider.com, the medium return of the S&P 500 for 2020 was just over 18%. Given the figures above, “we are gratified to see the gathering of investor support for our evolving company,” adds Dr. Deepika, Director of CHNC Research Clinical Center.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CHNC's Shareholders Rewarded with Astonishing Investment Return of Over 2500% During this Last Year HOUSTON, TX, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – China Infrastructure Construction Corp. https://www.chnc-hdh.com/  (dba Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings), announced today that its share price increase over the past year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
UPDATE – Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager's Transactions (Rissanen)
Approximately 69,58 per cent of the warrants in Savosolar Plc’s warrant plan 3-2020 used for ...
CMTA and Addex Therapeutics Enter Collaboration to Advance GABA B PAM as Potential Treatment for ...
AgroFresh To Showcase their Innovative Solutions at Fruit Attraction in Madrid 2021
Roche launches three respiratory test panels on cobas 6800/8800 Systems in CE markets to help ...
Sinch extends leadership in conversational messaging through acquisition of MessengerPeople
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES SHAREHOLDER UPDATE AND LAUNCHES MONTHLY NEWSLETTER TO DRIVE AWARENESS
AzurRx BioPharma to Change Corporate Name to First Wave BioPharma Today
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...