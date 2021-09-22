Amarin Outlines New Go-to-Market Strategy to Accelerate VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) Growth in U.S.

Enables Amarin to Drive Additional Demand, Improve Patient Access & Education and Secure Proper Fulfillment and Reimbursement

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) today outlined its new Go-to-Market strategy to accelerate growth of VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl) in the United States, which focuses on expanding healthcare professional engagement through a new omnichannel platform, enhancing managed care access and optimizing VASCEPA prescriptions for cardiovascular (CV) risk reduction.



“Amarin is embarking on a transformation to a new, integrated Go-to-Market approach in the U.S., furthering our mission of helping millions of untreated, at-risk patients gain access to VASCEPA,” said Karim Mikhail, Amarin’s president and chief executive officer. “We are seeing a dramatic shift in how physicians prefer to engage and are applying key learnings from our European launch initiatives as we work to maximize our impact with both healthcare professionals and patients. We continue to believe that there is enormous opportunity for VASCEPA/VAZKEPA in the U.S. and throughout the rest of the world. With this new strategy, we are confident in our ability to drive U.S. growth and realize the full potential of our first-of-its kind product as we continue to execute our global strategic plan to create value for all shareholders.”