DIDWW and INVADE collaborate to support predictive dialing for market research

As a popular solution for outbound call centers, predictive dialer software increases the productivity of interviewers by raising the call connect rate while also boosting customer engagement. INVADE has extensive experience in working with market research software and, due to their product's modular design, they are able to create the best-in-class predictive dialer that meets unique business needs.

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVADE , a provider of an industry-leading predictive dialer solution for the market research industry, has teamed up with DIDWW , a global telecoms operator that offers premium quality VoIP communications and SIP trunking services. INVADE's innovative dialer system will be supported by DIDWW, thereby enabling its customers to efficiently and cost-effectively conduct large-scale outbound phone surveys.

DIDWW and INVADE's partnership will ensure that global market research clients can benefit from secure, uninterrupted service, premium call quality and the ability to access local routes with guaranteed CLI. DIDWW powerful SIP trunking solution, delivered over a private, global IP network, offers virtually unlimited call capacity and flexible SIP trunk settings. This service delivers premium audio quality coupled with sophisticated VoIP trunk configuration options and the highest service reliability.

Linda Elisha, CEO of INVADE's Commercial Partner Emertec, noted, "INVADE's relationship with DIDWW has effectively removed two of the pinch points we encountered with rapid worldwide deployment. Now we can provision SIP trunks in nearly any country, same day – dramatically cutting deployment times, and DIDWW has worked hard to understand our business and technical needs, so its support is truly competent – which is a massive benefit to us and our clients."

Mark Baker, CEO of INVADE International, added, "DIDWW has helped to facilitate our migration to the INVADE 'Dialler as a Service' model by making it simple and cost effective for us to manage all of our client's SIP requirements in-house. They share our vision and we value their partnership."

Laura Pakamaniene, Business Development Manager at DIDWW, said, "We are proud to have a partnership with INVADE and to be able to meet their unique business requirements. Our goal is not just to provide a top-notch SIP trunking solution, but to create long term partnerships and to generate value for our customers."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

About INVADE

The INVADE team with its commercial partner Emertec support Market Research operations ranging in size from 5 to 1000 interviewers in more than 50 countries, helping them to make their outgoing interviewing operations as efficient as possible. It provides rapid deployment of its fully managed and flexible Dialer as a Service software, and other productivity modules for outbound or blended call centers, together with cost-effective SIP provision. A full API is available to facilitate integration with third party products.

Find out more at http://www.invade.net or contact elisha@emertec.co.uk

