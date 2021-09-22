checkAd

Spinnaker Pole Market to Reach $1.25 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 10.6% CAGR Allied Market Research.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 15:30  |  10   |   |   

Surge in demand for luxury tourism, rise in disposable income, and shift toward alternative sources of energy drive the growth of the global spinnaker pole market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Spinnaker Pole Market by Material (Aluminum, and Carbon), Boat Length (Small boat, Midrange boat, and Big boat), Distribution Channel (Online, and Offline) and Application (Professional Sports, and Cruising): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global spinnaker pole industry generated $450.1 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.25 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Logo

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in demand for luxury tourism, rise in disposable income, and shift toward alternative sources of energy drive the growth of the global spinnaker pole market. However, high costs associated with yacht charter hinder the market growth. On the other hand, change in sailboat and yacht infrastructure present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (280 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8623

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to strict lockdowns, which have forced almost all sectors to shut down their operations. This has hampered manufacturing and production activities of spinnaker pole.
  • The demand for spinnaker poles from various end-use industries has declined drastically during the initial stage of the pandemic.
  • However, the market rapidly recovered after the manufacturing facilities were back with full production and operation capacity.

The aluminum segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on material, the aluminum segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global spinnaker pole market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in demand for sailing across the world. However, the carbon segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in sailing activities.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spinnaker Pole Market to Reach $1.25 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 10.6% CAGR Allied Market Research. Surge in demand for luxury tourism, rise in disposable income, and shift toward alternative sources of energy drive the growth of the global spinnaker pole market. PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Allied Market Research published a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market worth $11,519 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% and will reach ...
Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market Revenue to Hit US$ 81.9 Billion by 2026 - Zion Market ...
Increasing Incidences of Cardiac Arrhythmias Raising Demand for Electrophysiology Medical Devices
Cultural Exchange Forum "Night of Guoyuan" Held in New York to Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival
Bioinformatics Market worth $21.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
GitKraken Acquires BigBrassBand, Creator of Git Integration for Jira
Amicrobe, Inc. announces kilogram-scale GMP manufacturing of Amicidins - synthetic proteins to ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...