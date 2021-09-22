PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled , "Spinnaker Pole Market by Material (Aluminum, and Carbon), Boat Length (Small boat, Midrange boat, and Big boat), Distribution Channel (Online, and Offline) and Application (Professional Sports, and Cruising): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global spinnaker pole industry generated $450.1 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.25 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Surge in demand for luxury tourism, rise in disposable income, and shift toward alternative sources of energy drive the growth of the global spinnaker pole market.

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in demand for luxury tourism, rise in disposable income, and shift toward alternative sources of energy drive the growth of the global spinnaker pole market. However, high costs associated with yacht charter hinder the market growth. On the other hand, change in sailboat and yacht infrastructure present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (280 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8623

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to strict lockdowns, which have forced almost all sectors to shut down their operations. This has hampered manufacturing and production activities of spinnaker pole.

The demand for spinnaker poles from various end-use industries has declined drastically during the initial stage of the pandemic.

However, the market rapidly recovered after the manufacturing facilities were back with full production and operation capacity.

The aluminum segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on material, the aluminum segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global spinnaker pole market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in demand for sailing across the world. However, the carbon segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in sailing activities.