checkAd

Takeda Selects Four New Partners for Annual Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program to Help Strengthen Health Systems in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 15:30  |  21   |   |   

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced the addition of four partnerships to its Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program, which makes long-term commitments to strengthen health systems and improve access to healthcare for all in developing and emerging countries. As part of an annual decision-making process, Takeda employees worldwide voted to add IntraHealth International, Jhpiego, Pathfinder International and the World Food Programme (WFP) as new partners for the Global CSR Program, which now supports 20 programs in 72 countries.

Takeda’s commitments to these new partners in FY2021 include:

  • JPY 953 million to IntraHealth International to work with 12 private schools in Mali, Senegal and Niger to increase the number of qualified, trained nurses who can serve rural communities facing a critical shortage of health workers in these countries. Over the next five years, the project will help private schools partner with the public sector, achieve the appropriate accreditations, enhance competency-based curricula, create effective learning approaches and graduate students from underserved areas—all as part of the effort to ensure that everyone everywhere has access to healthcare.
  • JPY 890 million to Jhpiego’s iWIN project, to help accelerate progress in preventing maternal and newborn mortality and morbidity by mending the fragmented maternal and child health ecosystem in India via a holistic, woman-centered approach. Over the next five years, the project will catalyze adoption of an Indian-owned model to continuously track and utilize ground-breaking information on the health of pregnant women to create a sustainable, next generation approach to coordinated, patient-centered care before, during and post pregnancy.
  • JPY 1 billion to Pathfinder International to advance women’s and girls’ leadership in responding to the disproportionate impact of climate change and emergencies on women’s health. Operating in South and Southeast Asia over four years, the project will position women and girls as change agents in places where gender inequalities and climate-related crises reduce their quality of health. The project will strengthen access to equitable health services, build community resilience to climate shocks and help women forge their own path to a healthier future.
  • JPY 1.3 billion to the World Food Programme’s Project Boreas, over the next five years. The project will enhance the capacity of the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot in Accra, Ghana, to more efficiently receive, store and transport temperature-sensitive health products in 17 countries in West Africa. The project will create a regional Logistics Knowledge Centre where supply chain professionals and national governments can receive training on best-in-class supply chain practices, ensuring that they are better equipped to face and manage health emergencies.

“We at IntraHealth are thrilled to be partnering with Takeda to address the shortage of highly trained nurses in rural communities in Mali, Senegal and Niger. This partnership will revolutionize health worker training at private nursing schools, improve health care in the communities that need it most and attract more brilliant young students to the profession,” said Polly Dunford, president and CEO of IntraHealth International.

Seite 1 von 5
Takeda Yakuhin Kogyo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Takeda Selects Four New Partners for Annual Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program to Help Strengthen Health Systems in Low- and Middle-Income Countries Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced the addition of four partnerships to its Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program, which makes long-term commitments to strengthen health systems and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Launch of an Offering of €500 Million Sustainability-Linked ...
bluebird bio Submits Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for betibeglogene autotemcel ...
Nutanix and Citrix Team to Power Future of Work
Science, Innovation, and Inclusion Are Vital in Addressing the World’s Most Pressing Issues, Says ...
Adobe Reports Record Revenue
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
Lilly to Supply the EU and EEA with up to 220,000 Doses of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab ...
Jing-Jin Electric and Allison Transmission Partner to Accelerate Development of Commercial Vehicle ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Maralixibat for Rare Pediatric Liver Diseases in Japan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21EXKIVITY (Mobocertinib) von Takeda erhält als erste orale Therapie speziell für Patienten mit EGFR-Exon-20-insertionspositivem NSCLC Zulassung der US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically Designed for Patients with EGFR Exon20 Insertion+ NSCLC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Takeda informiert über den aktuellen Stand der Phase-3-Studie PANTHER (Pevonedistat-3001)
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Takeda Provides Update on Phase 3 PANTHER (Pevonedistat-3001) Trial
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten