Takeda Selects Four New Partners for Annual Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program to Help Strengthen Health Systems in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced the addition of four partnerships to its Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program, which makes long-term commitments to strengthen health systems and improve access to healthcare for all in developing and emerging countries. As part of an annual decision-making process, Takeda employees worldwide voted to add IntraHealth International, Jhpiego, Pathfinder International and the World Food Programme (WFP) as new partners for the Global CSR Program, which now supports 20 programs in 72 countries.

Takeda’s commitments to these new partners in FY2021 include: