Takeda Selects Four New Partners for Annual Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program to Help Strengthen Health Systems in Low- and Middle-Income Countries
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced the addition of four partnerships to its Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program, which makes long-term commitments to strengthen health systems and improve access to healthcare for all in developing and emerging countries. As part of an annual decision-making process, Takeda employees worldwide voted to add IntraHealth International, Jhpiego, Pathfinder International and the World Food Programme (WFP) as new partners for the Global CSR Program, which now supports 20 programs in 72 countries.
Takeda’s commitments to these new partners in FY2021 include:
- JPY 953 million to IntraHealth International to work with 12 private schools in Mali, Senegal and Niger to increase the number of qualified, trained nurses who can serve rural communities facing a critical shortage of health workers in these countries. Over the next five years, the project will help private schools partner with the public sector, achieve the appropriate accreditations, enhance competency-based curricula, create effective learning approaches and graduate students from underserved areas—all as part of the effort to ensure that everyone everywhere has access to healthcare.
- JPY 890 million to Jhpiego’s iWIN project, to help accelerate progress in preventing maternal and newborn mortality and morbidity by mending the fragmented maternal and child health ecosystem in India via a holistic, woman-centered approach. Over the next five years, the project will catalyze adoption of an Indian-owned model to continuously track and utilize ground-breaking information on the health of pregnant women to create a sustainable, next generation approach to coordinated, patient-centered care before, during and post pregnancy.
- JPY 1 billion to Pathfinder International to advance women’s and girls’ leadership in responding to the disproportionate impact of climate change and emergencies on women’s health. Operating in South and Southeast Asia over four years, the project will position women and girls as change agents in places where gender inequalities and climate-related crises reduce their quality of health. The project will strengthen access to equitable health services, build community resilience to climate shocks and help women forge their own path to a healthier future.
- JPY 1.3 billion to the World Food Programme’s Project Boreas, over the next five years. The project will enhance the capacity of the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot in Accra, Ghana, to more efficiently receive, store and transport temperature-sensitive health products in 17 countries in West Africa. The project will create a regional Logistics Knowledge Centre where supply chain professionals and national governments can receive training on best-in-class supply chain practices, ensuring that they are better equipped to face and manage health emergencies.
“We at IntraHealth are thrilled to be partnering with Takeda to address the shortage of highly trained nurses in rural communities in Mali, Senegal and Niger. This partnership will revolutionize health worker training at private nursing schools, improve health care in the communities that need it most and attract more brilliant young students to the profession,” said Polly Dunford, president and CEO of IntraHealth International.
