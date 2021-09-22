checkAd

Vivos Inc Completes Certification Training Modules for Future IsoPet Therapy Regional Clinics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021   

Richland WA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL), Vivos Inc working with FX Masse completed nine certification training modules that are part of the certification training for new regional clinics.

The modules are now on the FX Masse website with a separate unique UR web browser for Vivos Inc. This required a substantial investment in effort but the approach will be very cost effective. A new clinic can complete each module at their convenience as a pre-cursor to the hands-on certification training sessions. This certification will be linked to their radioactive material handling licenses.

Dr. Mike Korenko stated, “We were fortunate to team with this contractor to capitalize on their experience on producing these modules. They will also assist with the licensing. We needed to create an efficient and consistent process to initiate the establishment of regional clinics for IsoPet therapy.”

About Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL)

Vivos Inc. has developed an Yttrium-90 based injectable brachytherapy device, for the treatment of tumors in animals (IsoPet) and in humans (RadioGel). Brachytherapy uses highly localized radiation to destroy cancerous tumors by placing a radioactive isotope directly inside the treatment area using the company’s proprietary hydrogel technology. The injection delivers therapeutic radiation from within the tumor without the entrance skin dose and associated side effects of treatment that characterize external-beam radiation therapy. This feature allows safe delivery of higher doses needed for treating both non-resectable and radiation-resistant cancers.

RadioGel is a hydrogel liquid containing tiny yttrium-90 phosphate particles that may be administered directly into a tumor. The hydrogel is an yttrium-90 carrier at room temperature that gels within the tumor interstitial spaces after injection to keep the radiation sources safely in place. The short-range beta radiation from yttrium-90 localizes the dose within the treatment area so that normal organs and tissues are not adversely affected.

RadioGel also has a short half-life – delivering more than 90% of its therapeutic radiation within 10 days. This compares favorably to other available treatment options requiring up to six weeks or more to deliver a full course of radiation therapy. Therapy can be safely administered as an out-patient procedure and the patient may return home without subsequent concern for radiation dose to family members.

