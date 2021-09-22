Surge in applications of chromatography in various fields, rise in adoption of chromatography in drug discovery process & growth in popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques drives the growth of the market

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Chromatography Market by Type (Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography, Thin-Layer Chromatography, and Others), Product (Instruments, Consumables, and Accessories), and End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.". According to the report, the global chromatography industry generated $8.7 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $15.33 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.