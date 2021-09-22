Chromatography Market to Reach $15.33 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.8% CAGR Allied Market Research
Surge in applications of chromatography in various fields, rise in adoption of chromatography in drug discovery process & growth in popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques drives the growth of the market
PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Chromatography Market by Type (Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography, Thin-Layer Chromatography, and Others), Product (Instruments, Consumables, and Accessories), and End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.". According to the report, the global chromatography industry generated $8.7 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $15.33 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.
Prime determinants of growth
Surge in applications of chromatography in various fields, rise in adoption of chromatography in drug discovery process, and growth in popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques drives the growth of the global chromatography market. However, High cost of chromatography equipment, Lack of adequate skilled professionals and Presence of alternative technologies to chromatography hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancement in gas chromatography columns for petrochemical applications and adoption of chromatography in R&D in cancer present new opportunities in the coming years.
Covid-19 Scenario
- The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic have had a positive impact on the global chromatography market.
- Chromatography is a powerful laboratory-based analytical method that has been employed by researchers as the scientific community strives to understand the Sars-CoV-2 virus and to develop better therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This in turn, boosted the global chromatography market.
The liquid chromatography segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
