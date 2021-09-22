North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Declares $0.25 Per Share Dividend

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 21, 2021 the North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB: NODB) Board of Directors declared a $0.25 per share dividend. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2021 and will be paid on October 8, 2021.



North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with five locations in north Dallas and surrounding area. The current dividend is based on North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.’s current financial condition and is not a guarantee that dividends will continue to be paid in the future. Please direct any questions to Glenn Henry, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Assets $1.6B.

Contact:

Glenn Henry, EVP and CFO

972.716.7100