Applegate and Visable B2B platform providers forge strategic partnership to strengthen international trade of UK-based businesses

Paris / Hamburg / Barnstaple (ots) - Visable, the parent company of Europe's
leading online B2B platforms EUROPAGES and wlw (formerly "Wer liefert was"), and
Applegate, the premier B2B marketplace in the United Kingdom, have entered into
an exclusive partnership. As the official reselling partner in the UK, Applegate
is able to offer listings and additional online marketing services on EUROPAGES
and wlw alongside its own AI-based sourcing platform. As a result, companies in
the UK benefit from greater visibility on the web to promote their products and
services to procurement professionals across Europe.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Applegate. Both companies are
driven by a common mission, which is to connect international B2B purchasers
with matching suppliers," says Visable CEO Peter F. Schmid. "After Germany, the
UK is the second largest economy in Europe. We are convinced that Applegate's
strong local footprint, market expertise and salesforce will allow us to further
increase our market share, while providing UK-based businesses with a unique
opportunity to expand their reach across Europe and beyond."

The goal of the partnership is to maximise British companies' visibility on the
web and to boost international trade by making their portfolios available to
purchasers in 15 languages.

By extending their marketing mix to include profiles on EUROPAGES and wlw,
Applegate customers can present their products and services to an additional
four million international procurement professionals on top of the over 18,000
purchasers that already use the UK's premier AI-driven B2B platform.

Stuart Brocklehurst, Chief Executive at Applegate, explains, "We have long
admired Visable's incredible work promoting business connections across the
continent. It's great to partner with them to bring this to the UK. Together,
Applegate and Visable provide a winning combination for businesses seeking
growth."

The partnership enables Applegate to support UK companies' digital marketing
efforts and visibility on the European mainland after Brexit while allowing
Visable to further pursue its internationalisation strategy with a strong
partner in the UK.

Contact:

achtung!
Ingrid Lisica
+4940450210-737
mailto:visable@achtung.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/134906/5027196
OTS: Visable GmbH



