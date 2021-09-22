Paris / Hamburg / Barnstaple (ots) - Visable, the parent company of Europe's

leading online B2B platforms EUROPAGES and wlw (formerly "Wer liefert was"), and

Applegate, the premier B2B marketplace in the United Kingdom, have entered into

an exclusive partnership. As the official reselling partner in the UK, Applegate

is able to offer listings and additional online marketing services on EUROPAGES

and wlw alongside its own AI-based sourcing platform. As a result, companies in

the UK benefit from greater visibility on the web to promote their products and

services to procurement professionals across Europe.



"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Applegate. Both companies are

driven by a common mission, which is to connect international B2B purchasers

with matching suppliers," says Visable CEO Peter F. Schmid. "After Germany, the

UK is the second largest economy in Europe. We are convinced that Applegate's

strong local footprint, market expertise and salesforce will allow us to further

increase our market share, while providing UK-based businesses with a unique

opportunity to expand their reach across Europe and beyond."







web and to boost international trade by making their portfolios available to

purchasers in 15 languages.



By extending their marketing mix to include profiles on EUROPAGES and wlw,

Applegate customers can present their products and services to an additional

four million international procurement professionals on top of the over 18,000

purchasers that already use the UK's premier AI-driven B2B platform.



Stuart Brocklehurst, Chief Executive at Applegate, explains, "We have long

admired Visable's incredible work promoting business connections across the

continent. It's great to partner with them to bring this to the UK. Together,

Applegate and Visable provide a winning combination for businesses seeking

growth."



The partnership enables Applegate to support UK companies' digital marketing

efforts and visibility on the European mainland after Brexit while allowing

Visable to further pursue its internationalisation strategy with a strong

partner in the UK.



