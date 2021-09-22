Viewpoint Molecular Targeting(R) Announces Publication of Preclinical Data of VMT01 in Peer-Reviewed Journal, "Cancers"

Viewpoint advancing new, proprietary class of personalized 212 Pb-based alpha-particle radiopharmaceuticals to transform the treatment landscape of radiotherapies for cancerPositive preclinical data have demonstrated that a single dose of [212 …

Viewpoint advancing new, proprietary class of personalized 212 Pb-based alpha-particle radiopharmaceuticals to transform the treatment landscape of radiotherapies for cancer

Positive preclinical data have demonstrated that a single dose of [ 212 Pb]VMT01 has significantly arrested melanoma tumor growth and extended survival

The combination of [ 212 Pb]VMT01 and immune checkpoint inhibitors produced a 43% complete and durable response rate in this preclinical study

Company currently evaluating VMT01 in Phase 1 imaging study to be followed by Phase 1/2a therapy study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma being conducted at Mayo Clinic

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision lead-212-based α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced the publication of VMT01 preclinical data in an article titled, Targeted Alpha-Particle Radiotherapy and Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Induces Cooperative Inhibition on Tumor Growth of Malignant Melanoma1 in the peer-reviewed journal Cancers.

Foto: Accesswire

VMT01 is Viewpoint's specialized peptide designed to target the melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) on tumor cells. The results from preclinical studies indicate that MC1R-targeted therapies, such as peptide receptor radionuclide therapies (PRRT), are a promising alternative to current therapies for metastatic melanoma. In the published preclinical data, the 212 Pb radiolabeled peptide [212 Pb]VMT01 targeting MC1R was used to deliver α-particle radiation to melanoma cells. Robust anti-tumor specific cooperation between [212 Pb]VMT01 and systemic immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) immunotherapy was observed in preclinical melanoma models. This cooperation relies on the combination of the intact adaptive immunity and the immunogenicity caused by [212 Pb]VMT01.

"We are very pleased with the results of this preclinical study and are honored with the acceptance of this manuscript for publication in Cancers. We continue to be encouraged by the potential of VMT01 to significantly enhance responses to currently available immunotherapies for the treatment of metastatic melanoma," commented Michael K. Schultz, PhD, Chief Science Officer of Viewpoint. "Our data suggest that our targeted alpha-particle therapies have the potential to significantly enhance responses to currently available immunotherapies for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. We look forward to providing updates on our imaging study of VMT01 and the rest of our pipeline leveraging our proprietary 212 Pb alpha-particle radiotherapies and complementary 203 Pb diagnostic imaging agents."