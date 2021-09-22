DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights' latest study has forecast the global sleep apnea diagnostic systems market to report prolific growth through 2021. Growth registered will be steered by the rising prevalence of sleep disorders and cases of undiagnosed sleep apnea cases around the world.

Future Market Insights' sleep apnea diagnostic systems market report sheds light on prevailing trends and their impact on the overall value chain from providers to integrators to end-users. The report also offers insights into key growth drivers, trends, and opportunities, shaping the future of the market through 2031

Long-term growth prospects for sleep apnea diagnostic systems market remain positive, with sales expected to surpass over US$ 5.4 Bn during the forecast period (2021-2031). With increasing awareness about the adverse health impacts of untreated sleep apnea, adoption of polysomnography (PSG) devices is set to rise across India, China, and Brazil.

With increasing incidence lifestyle disorders such as depression, obesity, and diabetes across the globe, there has been a considerable rise in the cases of sleep apnea. Due to surge in the cases of sleep disorders, hospitals and sleep centers are increasing the adoption of sleep apnea diagnostic devices.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, people have become more aware and conscious about their mental health. Due to this, patients with obesity and other lifestyle disorders are lining up for diagnosis of sleep disorder.

During the FQ-20, there was substantial increase in the cases of obstructive sleep apnea, especially in the U.S. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, over 936 million people worldwide suffer from sleep apnea and half of them needs treatment.

On the back of this, sleep centers and clinics are increasing the adoption of PSG and advanced medical wearable devices. Demand for advanced wearable devices to track patients' sleep pattern or lack of sleep has therefore increased in hospitals and home care settings, alike.