checkAd

Burgeoning Adoption of Polysomnography (PSG) Devices to Spur Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems Sales Future Market Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 16:00  |  31   |   |   

Future Market Insights' sleep apnea diagnostic systems market report sheds light on prevailing trends and their impact on the overall value chain from providers to integrators to end-users. The report also offers insights into key growth drivers, trends, and opportunities, shaping the future of the market through 2031  

DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights' latest study has forecast the global sleep apnea diagnostic systems market to report prolific growth through 2021. Growth registered will be steered by the rising prevalence of sleep disorders and cases of undiagnosed sleep apnea cases around the world.

FMI_Logo

Long-term growth prospects for sleep apnea diagnostic systems market remain positive, with sales expected to surpass over US$ 5.4 Bn during the forecast period (2021-2031). With increasing awareness about the adverse health impacts of untreated sleep apnea, adoption of polysomnography (PSG) devices is set to rise across India, China, and Brazil.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-777  

With increasing incidence lifestyle disorders such as depression, obesity, and diabetes across the globe, there has been a considerable rise in the cases of sleep apnea. Due to surge in the cases of sleep disorders, hospitals and sleep centers are increasing the adoption of sleep apnea diagnostic devices.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, people have become more aware and conscious about their mental health. Due to this, patients with obesity and other lifestyle disorders are lining up for diagnosis of sleep disorder.  

During the FQ-20, there was substantial increase in the cases of obstructive sleep apnea, especially in the U.S. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, over 936 million people worldwide suffer from sleep apnea and half of them needs treatment. 

On the back of this, sleep centers and clinics are increasing the adoption of PSG and advanced medical wearable devices. Demand for advanced wearable devices to track patients' sleep pattern or lack of sleep has therefore increased in hospitals and home care settings, alike.  

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Burgeoning Adoption of Polysomnography (PSG) Devices to Spur Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems Sales Future Market Insights Future Market Insights' sleep apnea diagnostic systems market report sheds light on prevailing trends and their impact on the overall value chain from providers to integrators to end-users. The report also offers insights into key growth drivers, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market worth $11,519 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Cultural Exchange Forum "Night of Guoyuan" Held in New York to Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival
The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% and will reach ...
Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market Revenue to Hit US$ 81.9 Billion by 2026 - Zion Market ...
Increasing Incidences of Cardiac Arrhythmias Raising Demand for Electrophysiology Medical Devices
Bioinformatics Market worth $21.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
GitKraken Acquires BigBrassBand, Creator of Git Integration for Jira
33% Increase in 3 Years All-round Improvement in Competitiveness and Global Influence CDHT Releases ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Autohome Investor Day: Strategic Upgrading of Auto Eco Fosters New Growth
CaixaBank, together with fraud prevention start-up Revelock, is developing an artificial ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...