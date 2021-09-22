Knowles Mourns the Death of Board Member Ronald Jankov

"We are deeply saddened by Ron’s passing," said Jeffrey Niew, president and CEO of Knowles. "He was an inspiring leader and friend. He brought great value and warmth to our company and he will be greatly missed."

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) today announced with great sadness the recent passing of Ronald Jankov, a member of the company's board of directors.

Mr. Jankov was the Founder and CEO of GlobalLink1 Capital, a seed and early stage investor in technology companies, and had served on Knowles' board of directors since it became an independent public company in 2014.

“On behalf of the Knowles board of directors, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to Ron’s friends and family,” said Donald Macleod, Knowles’ chairman of the board. “He was a personal friend, valued member of the board and trusted advisor who was deeply committed to the company. It was a privilege and an honor to serve with Ron and we will miss him dearly.”

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio processing, and precision device solutions, serving the consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. For more information, visit knowles.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005232/en/