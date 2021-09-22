checkAd

MIC Announces Completion of Reorganization Into Limited Liability Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 16:04  |  23   |   |   

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE: MIC) (the “Company”), today announced the completion of a previously approved corporate reorganization. As a result of the reorganization, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation is now a subsidiary of Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, a limited liability company treated as a partnership for tax purposes.

At the close of trading on September 22, 2021, shareholders of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation will become unitholders of Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC on a one-for-one basis without an exchange of certificates. Commencing September 23, 2021, units of Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the same symbol (NYSE: MIC) and with the same CUSIP number (55608B105) as previously associated with shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation.

As part of the reorganization, the businesses comprising the Company’s MIC Hawaii segment were distributed to and became a direct subsidiary of Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC. For tax purposes, the distribution was deemed to be a sale of MIC Hawaii and unitholders were deemed to have received a distribution of the fair market value of MIC Hawaii. The fair market value has been estimated to be $3.25 per unit of which an estimated $1.79 per unit has been characterized as a dividend. No cash will be distributed to unitholders.

A final determination of the fair market value of the businesses of MIC Hawaii will be made following the closing of the sale of the Company’s Atlantic Aviation business. The proportion of fair market value characterized as a dividend will be determined with finality following the calculation of full year 2021 tax year earnings and profits in January of 2022.

About MIC

MIC owns and operates businesses providing basic services to customers in the United States. Its businesses consist of an airport services business, Atlantic Aviation, and entities comprising an energy services, production and distribution segment, MIC Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic.

MIC is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of MIC do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (MBL). MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of MIC.

Macquarie Infrastructure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MIC Announces Completion of Reorganization Into Limited Liability Company Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE: MIC) (the “Company”), today announced the completion of a previously approved corporate reorganization. As a result of the reorganization, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation is now a subsidiary of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on ...
bluebird bio Submits Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for betibeglogene autotemcel ...
Nutanix and Citrix Team to Power Future of Work
Science, Innovation, and Inclusion Are Vital in Addressing the World’s Most Pressing Issues, Says ...
Adobe Reports Record Revenue
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
Lilly to Supply the EU and EEA with up to 220,000 Doses of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab ...
Jing-Jin Electric and Allison Transmission Partner to Accelerate Development of Commercial Vehicle ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Expand Collaboration with U.S. to Provide 500 Million Additional COVID-19 ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21MIC Announces Results of Voting at Special Meeting of Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten