Nuvei Announces Partnership with 888 Holdings, Enables Payments for SI Sportsbook

MONTREAL and DENVER, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U) announced today that it has partnered with 888 Holdings Plc (LSE: 888) (“888”), one of the world’s leading online betting and gaming companies, to provide its Instant Bank Transfer payment solution to the newly launched SI Sportsbook, Sports Illustrated's first venture into online sports betting and iGaming in the United States.

Nuvei's platform will power payments for SI Sportsbook, the newly launched online sports betting and iGaming operation in the United States, formed by a partnership of the iconic Sports Illustrated brand and powerful technology of 888 Holdings

888 partnered with Authentic Brands Group (“ABG”), the owner of the Sports Illustrated (“SI”) brand, to launch SI Sportsbook, a sports betting platform that integrates with the sports news, analysis, and betting information of SI. Nuvei’s Instant Bank Transfer technology will be powering consumer deposits on the platform, providing seamless, real-time bank account funding. With an initial debut in Colorado, SI Sportsbook is expected to launch in Indiana, Iowa and New Jersey at a later date, with further states to follow in the coming years.

SI Sportsbook consumers will now have access to approximately 11,000 financial institutions in the United States through Nuvei’s platform integration with Plaid. Consumer transactions are fully authenticated through Plaid’s user-initiated bank account verification and undergo sophisticated risk management checks by Nuvei. Nuvei’s proprietary platform also adds conversion-boosting features including one-click deposits for returning players.

“Providing customers with the most convenient, secure, and fast payment experience is at the core of what Nuvei does,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO. “We are excited to partner with 888 to provide an iconic brand such as Sports Illustrated the ability to launch strong into the U.S. sports betting and iGaming market, improving its player acquisition strategy through our best-in-class user experience, state-of-the-art risk management and instant payments.”

“Following the announcement of our strategic partnership with Sports Illustrated, we are thrilled to offer Nuvei’s innovative services to sportsbook fans,” said Yaniv Sherman, SVP Head of US at 888. “With high-growth opportunities across the U.S., it's important for us to deliver a first-class betting and gaming experience which includes a diverse suite of payment options. Partnering with Nuvei enables us to enhance the player experience and further the position of SI Sportsbook as a cutting-edge platform in the market.”