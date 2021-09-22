Firmenich Appoints Patrick Salord Creation VP for Taste & Beyond Division
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 22.09.2021, 16:10 | 25 | 0 |
Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned
fragrance and taste company, is proud to announce the appointment of Patrick
Salord to Vice President of Creation for its Taste & Beyond division, effective
immediately. Patrick will use his expertise to drive the industry's leading and
most attractive Creation Community to explore new boundaries by fostering
collaboration, expertise-sharing and continuous learning, supported by a
best-in-class palette and tools.
A Principal Flavorist with more than 25 years' experience , Patrick joined
Firmenich two decades ago as a Dairy Flavorist and has since honed his flavor
creation expertise across an extensive range of applications. He holds a
Bachelor in Chemistry from the University of Versailles Saint Quentin and a
master's from ISIPCA (Institut Supérieur International du Parfum).
fragrance and taste company, is proud to announce the appointment of Patrick
Salord to Vice President of Creation for its Taste & Beyond division, effective
immediately. Patrick will use his expertise to drive the industry's leading and
most attractive Creation Community to explore new boundaries by fostering
collaboration, expertise-sharing and continuous learning, supported by a
best-in-class palette and tools.
A Principal Flavorist with more than 25 years' experience , Patrick joined
Firmenich two decades ago as a Dairy Flavorist and has since honed his flavor
creation expertise across an extensive range of applications. He holds a
Bachelor in Chemistry from the University of Versailles Saint Quentin and a
master's from ISIPCA (Institut Supérieur International du Parfum).
"I am very excited for this opportunity to build upon the amazing legacy and
talent of Firmenich's Creation Community," said Salord. "I am passionate about
maximizing the role and impact of our Flavorists. I look forward to growing
capabilities and developing digital tools that will empower us to explore new
boundaries of creativity."
As Creation VP, Patrick will establish the Taste & Beyond Creative School as an
industry benchmark and develop the career paths and future capabilities of
Firmenich's Creation Community, with a focus on key strategic growth areas
within the food and beverage industry, including plant-based proteins and
natural and clean label solutions.
"Our Creation Community is at the heart of our business and our Flavorists are
key to enabling our ambition to lead in diet transformation," said Emmanuel
Butstraen President, Taste & Beyond. "Patrick's experience transforming our
Naturals Platform fruits tonality, and his leadership developing numerous
superior natural ingredients and clean labels solutions, will be a huge
advantage in enabling us to meet evolving consumer needs with an accelerated
pace of innovation."
"We are very excited to have Patrick take on this integral role," added Amaury
Roquette, VP Naturals Platform, Creation and Portfolio. "I am confident that his
unique combination of know-how, energy and vision, along with his deep customer
understanding and collaborative approach will serve him very well and help to
drive even greater impact within our business, while harnessing and developing
the outstanding talent of our Creators."
Based in Firmenich global headquarters in Geneva, Patrick will report to Amaury
Roquette.
About Firmenich
Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company,
founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895 and has been family-owned for 125 years.
Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company operating primarily in the
fragrance and taste market, specialized in the research, creation, manufacture
and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class
research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich
offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and
high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including
biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation. Firmenich
had an annual turnover of 4.3 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2021. More
information about Firmenich is available at https://firmenich.jiveon.com/externa
l-link.jspa?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.firmenich.com .
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1631157/Firmenich_Patrick_Salord.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Avril Pendergast-Fischer
avril.pendergast-fischer@firmenich.com
+1-646-418-7634
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133181/5027220
OTS: Firmenich
talent of Firmenich's Creation Community," said Salord. "I am passionate about
maximizing the role and impact of our Flavorists. I look forward to growing
capabilities and developing digital tools that will empower us to explore new
boundaries of creativity."
As Creation VP, Patrick will establish the Taste & Beyond Creative School as an
industry benchmark and develop the career paths and future capabilities of
Firmenich's Creation Community, with a focus on key strategic growth areas
within the food and beverage industry, including plant-based proteins and
natural and clean label solutions.
"Our Creation Community is at the heart of our business and our Flavorists are
key to enabling our ambition to lead in diet transformation," said Emmanuel
Butstraen President, Taste & Beyond. "Patrick's experience transforming our
Naturals Platform fruits tonality, and his leadership developing numerous
superior natural ingredients and clean labels solutions, will be a huge
advantage in enabling us to meet evolving consumer needs with an accelerated
pace of innovation."
"We are very excited to have Patrick take on this integral role," added Amaury
Roquette, VP Naturals Platform, Creation and Portfolio. "I am confident that his
unique combination of know-how, energy and vision, along with his deep customer
understanding and collaborative approach will serve him very well and help to
drive even greater impact within our business, while harnessing and developing
the outstanding talent of our Creators."
Based in Firmenich global headquarters in Geneva, Patrick will report to Amaury
Roquette.
About Firmenich
Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company,
founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895 and has been family-owned for 125 years.
Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company operating primarily in the
fragrance and taste market, specialized in the research, creation, manufacture
and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class
research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich
offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and
high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including
biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation. Firmenich
had an annual turnover of 4.3 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2021. More
information about Firmenich is available at https://firmenich.jiveon.com/externa
l-link.jspa?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.firmenich.com .
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1631157/Firmenich_Patrick_Salord.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Avril Pendergast-Fischer
avril.pendergast-fischer@firmenich.com
+1-646-418-7634
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133181/5027220
OTS: Firmenich
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0