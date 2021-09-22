Firmenich Appoints Patrick Salord Creation VP for Taste & Beyond Division

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned

"I am very excited for this opportunity to build upon the amazing legacy andtalent of Firmenich's Creation Community," said Salord. "I am passionate aboutmaximizing the role and impact of our Flavorists. I look forward to growingcapabilities and developing digital tools that will empower us to explore newboundaries of creativity."As Creation VP, Patrick will establish the Taste & Beyond Creative School as anindustry benchmark and develop the career paths and future capabilities ofFirmenich's Creation Community, with a focus on key strategic growth areaswithin the food and beverage industry, including plant-based proteins andnatural and clean label solutions."Our Creation Community is at the heart of our business and our Flavorists arekey to enabling our ambition to lead in diet transformation," said EmmanuelButstraen President, Taste & Beyond. "Patrick's experience transforming ourNaturals Platform fruits tonality, and his leadership developing numeroussuperior natural ingredients and clean labels solutions, will be a hugeadvantage in enabling us to meet evolving consumer needs with an acceleratedpace of innovation.""We are very excited to have Patrick take on this integral role," added AmauryRoquette, VP Naturals Platform, Creation and Portfolio. "I am confident that hisunique combination of know-how, energy and vision, along with his deep customerunderstanding and collaborative approach will serve him very well and help todrive even greater impact within our business, while harnessing and developingthe outstanding talent of our Creators."Based in Firmenich global headquarters in Geneva, Patrick will report to AmauryRoquette.About FirmenichFirmenich is the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company,founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895 and has been family-owned for 125 years.Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company operating primarily in thefragrance and taste market, specialized in the research, creation, manufactureand sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Renowned for its world-classresearch and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenichoffers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad andhigh-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies includingbiotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation. Firmenichhad an annual turnover of 4.3 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2021.