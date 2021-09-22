checkAd

DGAP-DD Ernst Russ AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.09.2021, 16:07  |  20   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.09.2021 / 16:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Stuhlmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ernst Russ AG

b) LEI
529900MP0OZ3LL80MX76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161077

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.8000 EUR 30400.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.8000 EUR 30400.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-20; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


22.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ernst Russ AG
Elbchaussee 370
22609 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.ernst-russ.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70270  22.09.2021 



Ernst Russ Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Ernst Russ AG (HCI Capital) - die Neuausrichtung trägt immer mehr Früchte
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Ernst Russ AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22.09.2021 / 16:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI erhält Aufträge im Wert von 900.000 CAD für den Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz
DGAP-Adhoc: Babbel Group AG: Babbel Group hat gemeinsam mit ihren Aktionären beschlossen, den geplanten ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: GSW Immobilien AG; Bieter: Vonovia SE
DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo SE startet den Handel an der Deutschen Börse Frankfurt
DGAP-News: Burcon Announces Board Change and Provides Business Update
DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo SE Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
DGAP-News: CORESTATE erwirbt Top-Bürocampus 'VISION ONE' in der Metropolregion Stuttgart für geschlossenen ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: GSW Immobilien AG; Bidder: Vonovia SE
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Beschlussfassung über Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht wird ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:12 UhrDGAP-DD: Ernst Russ AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16:12 UhrDGAP-DD: Ernst Russ AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16:07 UhrDGAP-DD: Ernst Russ AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
17.09.21DGAP-DD: Ernst Russ AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
15.09.21Schröders Nebenwerte Watchlist: Deutz, Ernst Russ, Sto, Delticom, LPKF Laser, Varta
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
07.09.21Varta, Deutz, IBU-tec, va-Q-tec, Ernst Russ - Schröders Nebenwerte Watchlist
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
06.09.21DGAP-News: Ernst Russ AG reports a very positive half-year result
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21DGAP-News: Ernst Russ AG mit positivem Halbjahresergebnis
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21Märkte am Morgen: Zehn neue Werte - so wird der DAX heute erwartet
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
26.08.21DGAP-News: Ernst Russ AG: Erwerb eines 1.300-TEU-Containerschiffes
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten