checkAd

EQS-News Media Release: Sensirion Inside - Atmocube by ATMO(R)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.09.2021, 16:19  |  17   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media Release: Sensirion Inside - Atmocube by ATMO(R)

22.09.2021 / 16:19

Media Release
22 September 2021, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

Sensirion Inside: Atmocube by ATMO(R)

Sensirion, the expert in environmental sensing, is proud to announce that the next-generation indoor air quality monitor Atmocube from ATMO(R) (www.atmo.eco) relies on Sensirion environmental sensors for the measurement of CO2, formaldehyde, particulate matter, temperature and humidity.

In recent times, air quality has become an increasingly important issue. It affects not only the way people live, travel and eat, but also the manner in which buildings are designed. Modern buildings strive to achieve high energy efficiency to save natural resources used for heating. But more airtight buildings can often mean that there is less air exchange through walls, roofs, windows or cracks, reducing access to fresh air that is essential for a healthy indoor environment. The consequence is that airtight buildings are often too insulated for healthy living, trapping not only heat but also increased levels of air pollutants. Monitoring indoor air quality makes it possible to control it by optimizing ventilation to avoid symptoms that come from high air pollution levels, such as sensory irritation, disrupted cognitive abilities and "sick building syndrome".

This is where Atmocube from ATMO(R) comes in. Atmocube, a next-generation indoor air quality monitor, tracks a wide range of air pollutants - such as CO2, formaldehyde, PM1, PM2.5, PM10 and VOCs - and vital environmental parameters, such as relative humidity, temperature, atmospheric pressure, ambient noise and light levels.

Thanks to Atmocube's hardware design and its linked mobile app, building occupants can easily check the safety of the surrounding environment and be more confident in their health and well-being. Atmocube helps building owners implement their indoor air quality strategies to comply with healthy and green building standards more effectively. The product also helps increase the efficiency of facilities operations, because the device controls HVAC through building management systems. Prior to its official launch, Atmocube's product design was acknowledged by the world's oldest independent design institution, iF International Forum Design GmbH in Hanover. Atmocube won the iF Design Award 2021 in the "Professional Concept" category.

Seite 1 von 3
Sensirion Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Sensirion
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Media Release: Sensirion Inside - Atmocube by ATMO(R) EQS Group-News: Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Media Release: Sensirion Inside - Atmocube by ATMO(R) 22.09.2021 / 16:19 Media Release 22 September 2021, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland Sensirion Inside: Atmocube by …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI erhält Aufträge im Wert von 900.000 CAD für den Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz
DGAP-Adhoc: Babbel Group AG: Babbel Group hat gemeinsam mit ihren Aktionären beschlossen, den geplanten ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: GSW Immobilien AG; Bieter: Vonovia SE
DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo SE startet den Handel an der Deutschen Börse Frankfurt
DGAP-News: Burcon Announces Board Change and Provides Business Update
DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo SE Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
DGAP-News: CORESTATE erwirbt Top-Bürocampus 'VISION ONE' in der Metropolregion Stuttgart für geschlossenen ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: GSW Immobilien AG; Bidder: Vonovia SE
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Beschlussfassung über Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht wird ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21EQS-News: Sensirion AG: Opening of new production site in Hungary
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21EQS-News: Sensirion AG: Eröffnung neuer Produktionsstätte in Ungarn
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion acquires machine diagnostics start-up AiSight
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
20.09.21EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion erwirbt Maschinendiagnose Start-up AiSight
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
25.08.21EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Halbjahresbericht 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
25.08.21EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Half-year report 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs