Media Release: Sensirion Inside - Atmocube by ATMO(R)

Sensirion Inside: Atmocube by ATMO(R)

Sensirion, the expert in environmental sensing, is proud to announce that the next-generation indoor air quality monitor Atmocube from ATMO(R) (www.atmo.eco) relies on Sensirion environmental sensors for the measurement of CO 2 , formaldehyde, particulate matter, temperature and humidity.

In recent times, air quality has become an increasingly important issue. It affects not only the way people live, travel and eat, but also the manner in which buildings are designed. Modern buildings strive to achieve high energy efficiency to save natural resources used for heating. But more airtight buildings can often mean that there is less air exchange through walls, roofs, windows or cracks, reducing access to fresh air that is essential for a healthy indoor environment. The consequence is that airtight buildings are often too insulated for healthy living, trapping not only heat but also increased levels of air pollutants. Monitoring indoor air quality makes it possible to control it by optimizing ventilation to avoid symptoms that come from high air pollution levels, such as sensory irritation, disrupted cognitive abilities and "sick building syndrome".

This is where Atmocube from ATMO(R) comes in. Atmocube, a next-generation indoor air quality monitor, tracks a wide range of air pollutants - such as CO 2 , formaldehyde, PM1, PM2.5, PM10 and VOCs - and vital environmental parameters, such as relative humidity, temperature, atmospheric pressure, ambient noise and light levels.

Thanks to Atmocube's hardware design and its linked mobile app, building occupants can easily check the safety of the surrounding environment and be more confident in their health and well-being. Atmocube helps building owners implement their indoor air quality strategies to comply with healthy and green building standards more effectively. The product also helps increase the efficiency of facilities operations, because the device controls HVAC through building management systems. Prior to its official launch, Atmocube's product design was acknowledged by the world's oldest independent design institution, iF International Forum Design GmbH in Hanover. Atmocube won the iF Design Award 2021 in the "Professional Concept" category.