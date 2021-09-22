Schneider Electric Investment AG specifies transfer request and determines cash compensation for the intended squeeze-out under stock corporation law of the minority shareholders of RIB Software SE

Stuttgart, September 22, 2021. Today, the main shareholder of RIB Software SE, Schneider Electric Investment AG, Düsseldorf, has submitted to RIB Software SE the specific formal request to have the General Meeting of RIB Software SE resolve on the transfer of the shares of the remaining shareholders of RIB Software SE (minority shareholders) to Schneider Electric Investment AG in return for an appropriate cash compensation (squeeze-out under stock corporation law).

The required resolution is to be adopted at an Extraordinary General Meeting of RIB Software SE scheduled for November 3, 2021. Schneider Electric Investment AG holds shares in RIB Software SE in the amount of approximately 96.28 % of the share capital.

The amount of the cash compensation offered by Schneider Electric Investment AG to the minority shareholders of RIB Software SE for the transfer of the shares amounts to EUR 41.72 per registered no-par value share of RIB Software SE on the basis of a business valuation carried out. The appropriateness of the cash compensation is currently still being reviewed by the court-selected and appointed expert auditor.

