Fisher Investments Now Helping More than 100,000 Clients Globally

Firm reaches significant milestone on long-term mission

CAMAS, Wash., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments—the US-based parent company of Fisher Investments UK—recently surpassed 100,000 clients across its four primary business units: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International, and 401k Solutions.

Fisher Investments UK

Founded in 1979, Fisher Investments began serving institutional clients with a unique small-cap value equity strategy. By the mid-1990s, the firm expanded to bring institutional-calibre expertise and service to individual high net worth investors in the United States. Beginning in 2000, Fisher Investments' Private Client Group expansion continued to the UK, Canada, Europe, and eventually Australia. In 2014, the firm launched 401(k) Solutions to bring superior guidance, service and knowledge to US small-business retirement plans.

On reaching this milestone, Fisher Investments' founder, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer Ken Fisher said, "We're honoured that so many clients entrust us to manage their investments. That's a huge responsibility and one we take seriously by always putting our clients' interests first. Reaching this milestone is a testament to our dedicated workforce who show up daily, with integrity and purpose, to provide investment solutions to each of our clients."

Damian Ornani, Fisher Investments' CEO, added, "Putting clients' interests first is universally valued across countries and cultures. Our mission has always been to better the investment universe and helping 100,000 clients is a magnificent milestone on that journey. I'm particularly proud we have reached this milestone not just by attracting new clients but also by retaining our existing clients, many of whom have trusted us to manage their investments for decades. We're just getting started and are excited to continue to grow our business, one new client at a time."

About Fisher Investments UK and Fisher Investments Europe Limited:
Fisher Investments UK is the trading name of Fisher Investments Europe Limited and is part of the global group of Fisher companies. Fisher Investments UK is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA Number 191609) and is registered in England (Company Number 3850593). Fisher Investments Europe UK's registered office is located at Level 18, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5AX. For more information on Fisher Investments Europe UK, please visit https://www.fisherinvestments.com/en-gb.

About Fisher Investments                                                                
 Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 30/06/2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over £136 billion in assets globally—over £104 billion for private investors, £30 billion for institutional investors and £1 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all strategies are offered/sold in all jurisdictions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

