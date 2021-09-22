checkAd

Greenbrook TMS Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing to US$11.5 Million

22.09.2021, 16:54  |  29   |   |   

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (TSX: GTMS) (NASDAQ: GBNH) (“Greenbrook” or the “Company”), a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (“TMS”) therapy in the United States, is pleased to announce that, due to strong demand, the Company has agreed with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Stifel GMP and Bloom Burton Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”), to increase the size of its previously announced US$10,075,000 (or C$12,909,000) bought deal offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a “bought deal” basis, 1,485,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of US$7.75 (or C$9.93) per Common Share (the “Offering Price”), for aggregate gross proceeds of US$11,508,750 (or C$14,746,050) (the “Offering”).

In connection with the Offering, the Company has granted the syndicate of underwriters an over-allotment option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 30 days following closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 222,750 Common Shares at the Offering Price (the “Over-Allotment Option”) which, if exercised in full, would increase the gross proceeds of the Offering to approximately US$13,235,063 (or C$16,957,958).

The Company intends to use net proceeds of the Offering to fund the previously announced acquisition of Achieve TMS East, LLC and Achieve TMS Central, LLC, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about September 27, 2021, and is subject to a number of customary conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory and stock exchange approvals. The Company has applied to list the Common Shares to be issued in the Offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), subject to customary listing conditions. The Common Shares will also be listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) and the Company will make all required notifications (if any) to NASDAQ in connection with the Offering. The Offering is not conditional on the closing of the Acquisition.

In connection with the Offering, the Company will file a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to its short form base shelf prospectus dated July 22, 2021 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) in the United States and Canada. The Prospectus Supplement will also be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to the Base Shelf Prospectus as part of the Company’s effective registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement”) previously filed under the U.S./Canada multi-jurisdictional disclosure system, and will amend and restate the U.S. prospectus supplement previously filed in respect of the Offering. The Prospectus Supplement, together with the Base Shelf Prospectus, contain important detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, before making an investment decision. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and a copy of the Registration Statement is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Wertpapier


