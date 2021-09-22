checkAd

WSGF Prepares For Q4 Beach Hotel Opening

Dallas, TX , Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") operates a short-term vacation rental fintech company facilitating real estate investment and purchase financing.

WSGF acquired a business called Vaycaychella last year and made Vaycaychella its primary business focus.  Vaycaychella serves entrepreneurs looking to acquire and operate short-term vacation rental businesses, and investors looking to make investments in short-term vacation rental properties and businesses.

WSGF, through its operating subsidiary, Vacycaychella, earlier this year launched a Peer To Peer (P2P) Short Term Rental Property Purchase Application targeting the $87 billion vacation rental market.

The Vaycaychella App allows anyone, and everyone access to purchasing a short-term rental vacation property that can be listed on Apps such as Airbnb, VRBO and Booking.com.

The Vaycaychella App lets buyers create a profile to present their own talent and experience in addition to presenting the potential of the property to generate income.

Anyone can register as an investor – individuals or institutions.  Registered investors can view details on the prospective short-term vacation rental properties and the individuals behind the vacation rental businesses that will be running the property.

The current release of the Vacyaychella App is just an initial version of the software. Vaycaychella 2.0 is under development now and expected before the end of the year in November.

Vaycaychella 2.0 is slated to include functionality for investors to make fractional investments in vacation rental property businesses through the purchase of cryptocurrency. Version 2.0 will also include access for vacation property business operators to online banking services to include a Visa Debit Card.

The Vaycaychella App was built on the company’s experience with a pilot alternative property investment pilot backing short-term vacation rental beach houses in Cuba.  WSGF continues to expand the pilot project making inhouse investments in new properties to include a boutique hotel in Havana, Cuba.  The property has been restored and includes a restaurant.  The opening was anticipated earlier this year but experienced a delay due to Covid. The Cuban Government has announced plans to reopen Cuba in November to travelers.  Vaycaychella plans to open the Havana hotel in conjunction with the reopening of Cuba.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit  https://www.vaycaychella.com/.

