Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database

Autor: PLX AI
22.09.2021, 16:51   

(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk is preparing to start a phase 3 trial for its Mim8 haemophilia drug, according to data the company posted on ClinicalTrials.gov.The study is investigating how Mim8 works compared to other medicines in people with haemophilia …

  • (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk is preparing to start a phase 3 trial for its Mim8 haemophilia drug, according to data the company posted on ClinicalTrials.gov.
  • The study is investigating how Mim8 works compared to other medicines in people with haemophilia A, who either have inhibitors or do not have inhibitors
  • Mim8 is a new medicine that will be used for prevention of bleeding episodes
  • Mim8 works by replacing the function of the missing clotting factor VIII (FVIII)
  • The study is estimated to start on Dec. 3
  • Novo Nordisk has not yet publicly released data from the phase 2 trial for this drug
  • Novo is scheduled to report earnings on Nov. 3


