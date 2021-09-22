Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database Autor: PLX AI | 22.09.2021, 16:51 | 13 | 0 | 0 22.09.2021, 16:51 | (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk is preparing to start a phase 3 trial for its Mim8 haemophilia drug, according to data the company posted on ClinicalTrials.gov.The study is investigating how Mim8 works compared to other medicines in people with haemophilia … (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk is preparing to start a phase 3 trial for its Mim8 haemophilia drug, according to data the company posted on ClinicalTrials.gov.The study is investigating how Mim8 works compared to other medicines in people with haemophilia … (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk is preparing to start a phase 3 trial for its Mim8 haemophilia drug, according to data the company posted on ClinicalTrials.gov.

The study is investigating how Mim8 works compared to other medicines in people with haemophilia A, who either have inhibitors or do not have inhibitors

Mim8 is a new medicine that will be used for prevention of bleeding episodes

Mim8 works by replacing the function of the missing clotting factor VIII (FVIII)

The study is estimated to start on Dec. 3

Novo Nordisk has not yet publicly released data from the phase 2 trial for this drug

Novo is scheduled to report earnings on Nov. 3



