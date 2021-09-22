checkAd

Eiza González Receives an IMDb STARmeter Award

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV, and celebrity content, presented an IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award to Baby Driver, I Care a Lot, and Godzilla vs. Kong star Eiza González. IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize the stars who are strong performers on the IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which chart the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Eiza’s STARmeter Award kicks off coverage of Hispanic Heritage Month on IMDb, including exclusive videos and galleries showcasing Hispanic and Latino talent and films from the diaspora.

Eiza González Receives an IMDb "Fan Favorite" STARmeter Award (Photo courtesy Eiza González for IMDb)

Eiza González Receives an IMDb "Fan Favorite" STARmeter Award (Photo courtesy Eiza González for IMDb)

González consistently trends high on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, including five weeks in the top 10 in 2021. González most recently starred in Godzilla vs. Kong, I Care a Lot, and Spirit Untamed. Fans are eager for her upcoming performances in Ambulance and The Three-Body Problem. Video of González accepting her STARmeter Award is available at https://www.imdb.com/video/vi2443363097.

“Thank you so much for this award…I am so honored,” said Eiza González, celebrating her recognition from New York City. “I didn’t have an agent when I started my career, I only had my IMDbPro page, so I owe my career to IMDbPro—my mom wrote her phone number and email address on my page and that is how I got my first audition. I would fully recommend to up-and-coming actors who are struggling to find an agency or management, IMDbPro is your best friend and can help you get found and discovered.”

“STARmeter data shows that entertainment fans and professionals around the world have turned to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about Eiza González following her breakout performances in films including Baby Driver and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” said Matt Kumin, head of IMDbPro. “We congratulate Eiza as our newest recipient of an IMDb STARmeter Award and look forward to watching her career continue to grow and evolve in exciting ways.”

From now until the end of Hispanic Heritage Month on October 15, IMDb is recognizing Hispanic and Latino contributions to art, culture, and entertainment with exclusive videos and curated galleries. Features including “Hispanic and Latino Stories to Celebrate in 2021” and “Hispanic and Latino Hollywood Stars to Watch in 2021” can be viewed at www.imdb.com/imdbpicks/celebremos.

