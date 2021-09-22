MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces New Data Demonstrating 8,000 Times Higher Potency of Novel Synthetic Supera-CBD over Plant-Derived CBD

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) (“MyMD” or “the Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan, today announced new data demonstrating Supera-CBD’s superior potency over CBD by factor of 8,000 times. Supera-CBD is MyMD’s pre-clinical patented synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) derivative that is being developed as a pharmaceutical drug to address anxiety, pain, and neurodegeneration. The study was conducted by Eurofins Discovery, a Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA) company.

Supera-CBD targets the cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), a protein mainly expressed in the immune system and which is associated with the therapeutic effects of CBD, including its anxiolytic, anticonvulsant, antipsychotic, neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory properties. CB2 receptors do not create an intoxicating negative psychotropic reaction (e.g. a high). In contrast, CB1 is usually expressed in the brain and distributed throughout the central nervous system to deliver an intoxicating effect. A vast majority of CBD developers are pursuing compounds targeted to CB2 that have minimal CB1 affinity. Watch how Supera-CBD works.

“We believe that the new data we are revealing today is an extraordinary achievement in the field of pharmaceutical cannabinoids,” said Adam Kaplin, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of MyMD. “We already knew from earlier pre-clinical studies conducted by a major medical school that Supera-CBD presents a dramatically higher binding affinity for the CB2 receptor as compared with plant-derived CBD – a factor of four times. But what happens after binding is what is most important to the efficacy of CBD. Once the CBD binds to CB2, it must activate the receptor in order to effect its action as a therapeutic agent. The new data demonstrates what we believe to be the strikingly effective ability of Supera-CBD to bind to and activate CB2 to potentially deliver an extremely potent therapeutic benefit at a very low non-toxic dose.

“Our drug candidate, with low CB1 affinity and four-fold increased CB2 binding, is 8,000 times more potent a CB2 agonist (activator) than regular CBD,” Dr. Kaplin continued. “As we are working to make Supera-CBD a major value creator for our shareholders moving forward, we couldn’t be more excited about a research discovery of this magnitude at this stage of development.”

In comparison to Supera-CBD, the synthetic cannabinoid CP 55940, another highly potent activator of CB2, is also a highly potent activator of CB1, delivering an intoxicating effect to the user. For this reason, the compound was abandoned by its developer and never marketed. Supera-CBD is estimated by MyMD to be between 40 to 500 times the potency of the first discovered and best-characterized endocannabinoids anandamide and 2-arachidonoyl glycerol, which are produced naturally inside the body.