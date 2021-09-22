checkAd

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces New Data Demonstrating 8,000 Times Higher Potency of Novel Synthetic Supera-CBD over Plant-Derived CBD

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 17:00  |  10   |   |   

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) (“MyMD” or “the Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan, today announced new data demonstrating Supera-CBD’s superior potency over CBD by factor of 8,000 times. Supera-CBD is MyMD’s pre-clinical patented synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) derivative that is being developed as a pharmaceutical drug to address anxiety, pain, and neurodegeneration. The study was conducted by Eurofins Discovery, a Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA) company.

Supera-CBD targets the cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), a protein mainly expressed in the immune system and which is associated with the therapeutic effects of CBD, including its anxiolytic, anticonvulsant, antipsychotic, neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory properties. CB2 receptors do not create an intoxicating negative psychotropic reaction (e.g. a high). In contrast, CB1 is usually expressed in the brain and distributed throughout the central nervous system to deliver an intoxicating effect. A vast majority of CBD developers are pursuing compounds targeted to CB2 that have minimal CB1 affinity. Watch how Supera-CBD works.

“We believe that the new data we are revealing today is an extraordinary achievement in the field of pharmaceutical cannabinoids,” said Adam Kaplin, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of MyMD. “We already knew from earlier pre-clinical studies conducted by a major medical school that Supera-CBD presents a dramatically higher binding affinity for the CB2 receptor as compared with plant-derived CBD – a factor of four times. But what happens after binding is what is most important to the efficacy of CBD. Once the CBD binds to CB2, it must activate the receptor in order to effect its action as a therapeutic agent. The new data demonstrates what we believe to be the strikingly effective ability of Supera-CBD to bind to and activate CB2 to potentially deliver an extremely potent therapeutic benefit at a very low non-toxic dose.

“Our drug candidate, with low CB1 affinity and four-fold increased CB2 binding, is 8,000 times more potent a CB2 agonist (activator) than regular CBD,” Dr. Kaplin continued. “As we are working to make Supera-CBD a major value creator for our shareholders moving forward, we couldn’t be more excited about a research discovery of this magnitude at this stage of development.”

In comparison to Supera-CBD, the synthetic cannabinoid CP 55940, another highly potent activator of CB2, is also a highly potent activator of CB1, delivering an intoxicating effect to the user. For this reason, the compound was abandoned by its developer and never marketed. Supera-CBD is estimated by MyMD to be between 40 to 500 times the potency of the first discovered and best-characterized endocannabinoids anandamide and 2-arachidonoyl glycerol, which are produced naturally inside the body.

Seite 1 von 4


MyMD Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces New Data Demonstrating 8,000 Times Higher Potency of Novel Synthetic Supera-CBD over Plant-Derived CBD MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) (“MyMD” or “the Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan, today announced new data demonstrating Supera-CBD’s superior potency over CBD by factor of 8,000 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on ...
bluebird bio Submits Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for betibeglogene autotemcel ...
Science, Innovation, and Inclusion Are Vital in Addressing the World’s Most Pressing Issues, Says ...
Adobe Reports Record Revenue
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
Pfizer and BioNTech Expand Collaboration with U.S. to Provide 500 Million Additional COVID-19 ...
Lilly to Supply the EU and EEA with up to 220,000 Doses of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab ...
Jing-Jin Electric and Allison Transmission Partner to Accelerate Development of Commercial Vehicle ...
Accenture Helps Vivienne Westwood Develop and Launch Products Faster With New Retail PLM Platform ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MYMD-1 for Extending Healthy Lifespan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21MyMD Pharmaceuticals to Present its Novel Therapeutic Platforms for Extending Healthy Lifespan at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Use of Lead Candidate MYMD-1 for Treating Fibrosis and Asthma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten