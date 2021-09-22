HP Simplifies Managed Print Services with New Cloud-Based Subscription Plan for Hybrid Work Environments

HP Smart Pricing Plan automatically adjusts month-by-month to ensure lowest cost option

Low touch, recurring revenue opportunity for channel partners

Maximize productivity with a secure and scalable solution for home and office



PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At HP Reinvent today, HP Inc. announced HP Managed Print Flex, a new cloud-first Managed Print Service (MPS) subscription plan that helps businesses optimize costs by simplifying management, improving productivity and delivering flexibility to scale or customize as business needs change. This light-touch managed service makes it easy for businesses to worry less about printing and focus more effort and budget towards growing the business.

“After a year and a half of unprecedented change, it has become abundantly clear that flexibility is paramount,” said George Brasher, General Manager and Global Head, Print Services and Solutions, HP Inc. “With this in mind, we have taken the complexity out of managed print services and made it as simple and seamless as possible. In fact, customers don’t even choose a plan. Our innovative Smart Plan adjusts automatically to the best cost option based on what was actually printed, so IT departments can focus less on overseeing printing services and more what really matters.”

By moving to the cloud, customers and partners can select the printers that best suit their needs and quickly and effectively equip workers in the office or at home with the print technology they need to be productive. With HP’s Smart Pricing Plan, customers will not have to worry if they are paying more than needed as the plan automatically adjusts month-to-month to ensure they get the best cost option based on actual volume printed.

The base subscription also includes: