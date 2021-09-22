checkAd

HP Introduces Industry’s Most Robust Channel Intelligence Platform

New HP Amplify Data Insights platform enables partners to shape the customer experience and drive long-term growth strategies

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At HP Reinvent today, HP Inc. unveiled HP Amplify Data Insights, a new partner platform designed to turn data analytics into rich insights that inspire new strategies, steer innovation, and anticipate customer needs. Now available on the HP Partner Portal, the robust platform combines third party intelligence and partner data into one intuitive dashboard, enabling partners to benchmark performance, deepen customer relationships and solidify long-term strategies.

Since the launch of HP Amplify in 2020, 98 percent of eligible partners opted-in to report data1. HP has collaborated closely with these partners to sharpen their digital skills and deliver valuable research throughout the customer buying journey. With more than one billion data points uploaded to the platform on a weekly basis, HP Amplify Data Insights provides real-time access to multiple data sets catered to each partner’s business.

“The events of the past 18 months have dramatically altered how customers engage with brands and ultimately make technology buying decisions - data plays a critical role in our ability to both monitor and respond quickly to these evolving customer needs,” said Christoph Schell, Chief Commercial Officer, HP Inc. “With HP Amplify Data Insights, HP is delivering on our collaboration promise by turning partner data into deeper insights, designed to deliver more positive customer outcomes and enable long-term partner growth and recurring revenue.”

The Power of Data

Business that prioritize data at the center of their vision and strategy are 58 percent more likely to beat their revenue goals than non-data driven companies2. With worldwide data usage expected to reach a staggering 175 zettabytes by 20253, businesses are tasked with ramping up investments in data intelligence while minimizing complexity between insights and action.

With HP Amplify Data Insights, partners now have immediate access to a rich set of data analytics they can leverage to hone customer segment strategies, anticipate purchase propensity, and implement targeted campaigns – each aimed at influencing the customer buying journey. As insights become the new currency for business, partners who leverage data effectively will cement themselves as dynamic, trusted sellers.

