HP Supports Partners for Defining Hybrid Decade Ahead at Global Partner Conference

At HP Reinvent Fall ’21, HP unveils new products, services and solutions to accelerate the hybrid workplace, harness the power of data and supercharge partner growth in 2022 and beyond

News Highlights:

Introduces most robust channel intelligence platform: HP Amplify Data Insights

Unveils new cloud-based print service designed for the future of work

Highlights new PC experiences optimized for home, office and on-the-go

Continues to lead with Sustainable Impact with environmental call to action

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at HP Reinvent, HP Inc.’s signature global partner event, the company unveiled a range of bold new offerings designed to support partner growth amidst evolving customer expectations, while keeping the hybrid workplace productive, connected and secure. The event theme - Innovation for the Future of Work – invites partners to join forces with HP to explore innovations driving the hybrid workforce and celebrate those reinventing how their job gets done — through collaboration, innovation, and technology.

“We see tremendous opportunity to lead with our partners across stickier, more personalized and outcome based customer engagements,” said Christoph Schell, Chief Commercial Officer at HP. “Today’s event is centered on arming our partners with the solutions and insights they need to meet rising demand for hybrid work and learning solutions, subscription services, end device security and sustainable value chains. This event also offers us a great opportunity to workshop together and gain valuable feedback.”

HP speakers include President & Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores; Chief Commercial Officer Christoph Schell; President of Printing, Imaging and Solutions Tuan Tran; President of Personal Systems Alex Cho; Chief Information Security Officer Joanna Burkey; and Global Head of Route-to-Market Luciana Broggi. Luminary speakers include Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and Organizational Psychologist and Bestselling Author Adam Grant.

Industry’s Most Robust Channel Intelligence Platform

Business that prioritize data at the center of their vision and strategy are 58 percent more likely to beat their revenue goals than non-data driven companies1. With worldwide data usage expected to reach a staggering 175 zettabytes by 20252, businesses are tasked with ramping up investments in data intelligence while minimizing complexity between insights and action.