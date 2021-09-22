checkAd

HP Supports Partners for Defining Hybrid Decade Ahead at Global Partner Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 17:00  |  12   |   |   

At HP Reinvent Fall ’21, HP unveils new products, services and solutions to accelerate the hybrid workplace, harness the power of data and supercharge partner growth in 2022 and beyond

Featured guests include HP CEO Enrique Lores, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, Organizational Psychologist and Bestselling Author Adam Grant and more

News Highlights:

  • Introduces most robust channel intelligence platform: HP Amplify Data Insights
  • Unveils new cloud-based print service designed for the future of work
  • Highlights new PC experiences optimized for home, office and on-the-go
  • Continues to lead with Sustainable Impact with environmental call to action

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at HP Reinvent, HP Inc.’s signature global partner event, the company unveiled a range of bold new offerings designed to support partner growth amidst evolving customer expectations, while keeping the hybrid workplace productive, connected and secure. The event theme - Innovation for the Future of Work – invites partners to join forces with HP to explore innovations driving the hybrid workforce and celebrate those reinventing how their job gets done — through collaboration, innovation, and technology.

“We see tremendous opportunity to lead with our partners across stickier, more personalized and outcome based customer engagements,” said Christoph Schell, Chief Commercial Officer at HP. “Today’s event is centered on arming our partners with the solutions and insights they need to meet rising demand for hybrid work and learning solutions, subscription services, end device security and sustainable value chains. This event also offers us a great opportunity to workshop together and gain valuable feedback.”

HP speakers include President & Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores; Chief Commercial Officer Christoph Schell; President of Printing, Imaging and Solutions Tuan Tran; President of Personal Systems Alex Cho; Chief Information Security Officer Joanna Burkey; and Global Head of Route-to-Market Luciana Broggi. Luminary speakers include Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and Organizational Psychologist and Bestselling Author Adam Grant.

Industry’s Most Robust Channel Intelligence Platform
Business that prioritize data at the center of their vision and strategy are 58 percent more likely to beat their revenue goals than non-data driven companies1. With worldwide data usage expected to reach a staggering 175 zettabytes by 20252, businesses are tasked with ramping up investments in data intelligence while minimizing complexity between insights and action.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HP Supports Partners for Defining Hybrid Decade Ahead at Global Partner Conference At HP Reinvent Fall ’21, HP unveils new products, services and solutions to accelerate the hybrid workplace, harness the power of data and supercharge partner growth in 2022 and beyond Featured guests include HP CEO Enrique Lores, Microsoft …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
AAR extends relationship with Volotea for A320 family PBH component support
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
MJardin Group, Inc. Announces Revised Timeline for SISP
UPDATE – Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
Siemens and Zscaler Partner on Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions for OT/IT
Ceylon Graphite Files Annual Financial Statements
Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. Announces Private Placement
Warner Music Group Announces Sale of 2,340,000 Shares of Common Stock by Affiliates of Access ...
Voltalia improves its extra-financial performance and, for the third year in a row, ranks among the ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...