Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Celebrates Official Opening

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 17:16  |  33   |   |   

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) today announced the opening of Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun, an all-inclusive family-friendly resort. Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun is the newest addition to the award-winning Hyatt Ziva portfolio, growing its footprint of effortless, all-inclusive experiences in Mexico. Playa Hotels & Resorts will operate the new resort to deliver a new level of sophistication and service from the heart to the destination’s all-inclusive market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005766/en/

Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Aerial View (Photo: Business Wire)

Situated near the world-famous Cancun Hotel Zone, the 438-room Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun resort is nestled between the crystalline waters of the Caribbean Sea and the lagoon of Bahia Petempich. The new resort invites guests of all ages to connect with one another and ignite their senses with dramatic ambiance, vibrant cuisine, local culture, and state-of-the-art amenities amid an elevated resort atmosphere.

“We’re thrilled that Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun is welcoming guests and World of Hyatt members to experience the Hyatt Ziva brand in Mexico, a key leisure destination this year,” said Frank Lavey, Senior Vice President of Global Operations, Hyatt. “This addition to the Hyatt Ziva portfolio offers a sophisticated, multi-generational stay in the exciting Riviera Cancun region.”

“With elevated amenities along with Playa’s award-winning Service from the Heart and an extraordinary destination, Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun represents the very best in all-inclusive luxury,” said Fernando Mulet, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Playa Hotels & Resorts. “Since partnering with Hyatt less than a decade ago, the family-friendly Hyatt Ziva and adults-only Hyatt Zilara brands have become the premier all-inclusive experiences throughout Mexico and the Caribbean. We look forward to expanding our footprint together with Hyatt and our investment partners.”

Surrounded by lush jungle and sparkling waters, Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun guests can uncover a true vacation paradise.

  • Unique room accommodations: The resort boasts luxurious and spacious suites with private balconies featuring stunning ocean views and special touches, including spa-like bathrooms with rainfall showers, hot tubs, turndown service, high-tech entertainment and complimentary minibars.
  • Expansive food and beverage offerings: Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun offers a variety of amenities including 17 globally inspired and locally authentic restaurants, bars, and lounges.
  • Water fun for everyone: Enjoy nine swimming pools including an ocean-view pool and a sprawling water park with tall slides and a kid's pool.
  • Wellbeing experiences: The resort also features a fitness center with state-of-the-art amenities, and a two-story Zen Spa inspired by pre-Hispanic Mayan culture with 13 indoor and eight outdoor treatment rooms designed to reflect the breathtaking, natural scenery.

With more than 51,000 square feet of meeting and event space, modern accommodations, a multitude of gourmet dining options and superior conference facilities, Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun is the ideal beachfront setting for weddings, anniversary celebrations, and corporate meetings. The property offers ease and convenience with state-of-the-art technology services and event planning staff to support all meetings and conference needs.

