Good Sam, World’s Largest RV Community and RV Park Network, Announces Enhanced Partnership With Major League Baseball

Good Sam, the World’s Largest RV Community and RV Park Network, today announced an agreement with Major League Baseball to be the presenting partner for the 2021 American League Division Series (ALDS) and the 2021 National League Division Series (NLDS). Both AL Division Series will be scheduled to begin on Thursday, October 7th. TBS will cover the NLDS and FS1 and MLB Network will combine to cover all ALDS games.

“With the launch of our Rental Marketplace and expansion of our RV Parks, it’s a great time to tell the Good Sam story,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World Holdings. “Good Sam’s portfolio of products and services exists to help people travel and enjoy this great country. Baseball and camping are two of America’s greatest pastimes and we look forward to showcasing the Good Sam brand and all it offers throughout the Series.”

Good Sam, the World’s Largest RV Community and RV Park Network, offers everything for the RV consumer from Rentals to RV Parks to trip planning plus Membership savings, Roadside Assistance, Insurance, Warranty, Travel Assistance and much more. Good Sam was founded in 1966 and includes over 2 million RV and outdoor enthusiasts.

Good Sam plans to expand its brand awareness with an integrated marketing program through broadcast, digital, social, mobile, and in-ballpark platforms including consumer sweepstakes and tickets to deserving fans to support its Be Good/Do Good philanthropic initiative.

The entire 2021 MLB Postseason schedule, subject to change, can be viewed in its entirety at MLB.com/postseason.

About Good Sam

Good Sam was founded in 1966 on the premise of the Good Samaritan to help fellow travelers in need on America’s highways. Today, Good Sam is the World’s Largest RV Community and RV Park Network, and provides a wide range of money-saving discounts and services to help RVers enjoy their time on the road. Good Sam members enjoy 10% savings in our network of over 2,000 Good Sam Parks in the United States and Canada. Members receive discounts at Camping World and Gander RV & Outdoors retail locations along with instant fuel discounts at select Pilot Flying J locations. Good Sam also provides additional services such as Rentals, Roadside Assistance, extended warranty plans, RV and auto insurance, RV Valuator, travel assistance programs and the Good Sam Rewards Visa which helps card holders earn points on every purchase. For more information, visit www.GoodSam.com

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 185 locations in 40 states, Camping World, and sister company Gander RV & Outdoors, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched this season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

