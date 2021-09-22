Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris

Exclusive Networks S.A. (“Exclusive Networks” or the "Company", ticker symbol EXN), a leading global specialist in innovative cybersecurity technologies, announces the success of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in view of the admission of its shares to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR0014005DA7, ticker symbol EXN).

The success of the Offering reflects strong demand from leading French and international institutional investors. Based on the offering price of 20 euros per share, the market capitalisation of Exclusive Networks would amount to approximately 1.8 billion euros.

Jesper Trolle, Chief Executive Officer of Exclusive Networks, said:

“Cybersecurity has never been more relevant – to business leaders, state heads and consumers. Exclusive Networks has a mission to drive the transition to a totally trusted digital future. Our IPO is a natural step in our evolution and will accelerate our simple, proven strategy: to extend our international reach, expand our services offering and add value to our existing customer and vendor relationships. It will also enable us to continue acquiring companies that complement our culture, capabilities and reach.

We will continue investing in our talented cybersecurity specialist teams, who are the key to our success. I would like to personally thank not just our people, but also the vendors and channel partners we work with every day. None of this would be possible without their commitment to innovation, which has driven Exclusive Networks’ growth from a small private company two decades ago to the global cybersecurity specialist we are today – and a 36% gross sales CAGR since 2013. We plan to continue to capture the long-term growth drivers in the cyber market, and our IPO is an important step for us to achieve that goal.”

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is a leading global specialist in innovative cybersecurity technologies, providing services to accelerate the sale of cybersecurity disruptive and digital infrastructure technologies on a global scale. Exclusive Networks helps cybersecurity vendors scale their businesses globally, and offering channel partners (such as value-added resellers, system integrators, telcos and managed service providers) expertise, disruptive technologies and services to fit the needs of their corporate customers. Exclusive Networks also works with several vendors offering solutions in specific sub-segments beyond cyber.