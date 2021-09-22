checkAd

ECS Awarded NIWC Legacy Data Consolidation Solution Contract

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021   

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and digital transformation solutions, has been awarded the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Legacy Data Consolidation Solution (LDCS) Other Transaction Agreement (OTA). This program was awarded via the Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP) to support its work for the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Program Executive Office (PEO) Defense Healthcare Management Systems (DHMS), Enterprise Intelligence and Data Solutions (EIDS) Program Management Office (PMO).

As the prime awardee, ECS will work with NIWC Atlantic and the DHA to digitally transform data from multiple legacy electronic healthcare record (EHR) systems into a consolidated solution supporting critical use cases including clinical, release of information, analytical and decision-making use cases. A longtime NIWC Atlantic and DHA service provider, ECS will leverage Agile software development and a deep understanding of the agency’s strategic and tactical challenges to develop and integrate the LDCS solution into existing DHA infrastructure. The company will work with NIWC Atlantic to migrate critical healthcare data from legacy EHR systems to the LDCS solution, creating a unified longitudinal record of care for each patient. This will enable DHA to decommission these legacy systems and achieve significant annual cost savings.

“We are thrilled to support the new LDCS system,” said Keith Quigley, ECS senior vice president of enterprise solutions. “From initial development and testing through integration, deployment, training, and sustainment, we will work closely with NIWC Atlantic and DHA personnel to implement this forward-looking solution.”

“ECS has been a proud DHA partner for many years,” said John Heneghan, ECS chief operations officer. “We are honored to pioneer a data solution that provides a single point of access for legacy medical records, while achieving new efficiencies and cost savings for DHA.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,500 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. ASGN's mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

Wertpapier


