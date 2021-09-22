checkAd

Ramsay Santé strengthens its primary care activities with the acquisition of the Danish company WeCare

PRESS RELEASE
Paris, September 22nd 2021

Ramsay Santé strengthens its primary care activities
with the acquisition of the Danish company WeCare

  • Ramsay Santé, the leading European provider of comprehensive healthcare services, with 350 establishments in 5 countries, announces the acquisition of the Danish company WeCare Holding, a primary care and temporary healthcare staffing operator with a turnover of 30 million euros.

  • This acquisition is part of Ramsay Santé's strategy to strengthen its primary care offering, in line with its mission "to be your trusted healthcare partner".

  • Through this transaction, Ramsay Santé enables WeCare, through its Danish subsidiary Capio, to increase its capacity to offer quality care to patients in an attractive working environment for its healthcare professionals.

"For several years, the healthcare sector has been facing new societal challenges, exacerbated by the health crisis linked to the Covid-19 epidemic: overcrowded emergency services, constant development of outpatient surgery, medical deserts in rural areas, lack of attractiveness of town medicine for healthcare professionals, etc. Faced with these challenges, it has become essential to find complementary solutions to guarantee access to care for as many people as possible. This is why our Group's strategy aims to develop a primary care offer, complementary to hospital activity, in order to provide comprehensive care for patients at all stages of their care. With this in mind, we are already preparing the opening in France of local care structureś, financed on a capitation basis, based on the model of Swedish and Norwegian primary care centres. The integration of the Danish company WeCare is a real opportunity to strengthen this strategy," says Pascal Roché, CEO of Ramsay Santé.

WeCare Holding is a healthcare operator that comprises two entities:
- Alles Lægehus which operates 32 general practice clinics throughout Denmark (18 in Jutland, 3 on the island of Fyn and 11 in the Sjælland region), with 114,000 patients
- As well as a temporary healthcare recruitment agency operating in the Scandinavian countries.

The company is thus present throughout Denmark, including in rural areas where medical resources are scarce.

"I am delighted to welcome the WeCare teams to the Group in Denmark. We share a strong spirit of mutual support and innovation that guides us to constantly improve our healthcare offering for the benefit of both patients and healthcare professionals," says Christian Bech Høngaard, CEO of Capio Denmark.

