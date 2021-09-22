Hudson Celebrates Return To New York City's Historic Grand Central Terminal

East Rutherford, N.J., September 22, 2021 - Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations across North America, today celebrated the reopening of its flagship Hudson News store at New York City's world-famous Grand Central Terminal in partnership with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and Metro-North Railroad.

A mainstay of Grand Central Terminal since 1990, Hudson News has served as a symbol of nostalgia and familiarity for all New Yorkers and those who visited daily. Today, the newly-reopened travel convenience store continues to pay homage to the heritage of the building, saved by Former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 1978, while looking towards the future to meet the needs of the ever-evolving city as business travel and tourism return.

'We thank the MTA and Metro-North for recognizing Hudson's history here, and we look forward to working together once again to preserve the building's legacy and now assist in the collective 'return to normal' efforts,' said Brian Quinn, EVP and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Hudson. 'Not only has our location at Grand Central Terminal held significant importance to me personally, as I began my career in travel retail here, but it's also been a highly-recognized landmark in the local community for over three decades.'

Located in the Main Concourse under the east staircase and opposite Grand Central Market, Hudson News makes the highly-anticipated return to its former high-profile location - complete with a new, reimagined look for the 2,500-square-foot space.

The store's exterior preserves the past, with sprawling archways and an inviting, wide-open storefront that is reminiscent of the store's original architectural design. Inside, the new layout creates a more modern shopping experience, with the choice of traditional checkout or the new option to stop at one of three contactless self-checkout kiosks for those traveling at the speed of a 'New York minute.'