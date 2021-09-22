TheraVet Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results and Provides an Update on the Development of Its Activities
Regulatory News:
TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 - ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, today announces its financial results ended June 30 2021 and provides an update on the development of its activities.
Recent operational highlights
- Positive results for VISCO-VET in its two target indications: canine osteoarthritis and anterior cruciate ligament deficiency;
- Commercial launch of BIOCERA-VET in bone surgery;
- Positive results for BIOCERA-VET in bone surgery for canine arthrodesis;
- Use of BIOCERA-VET as part of a global multidisciplinary approach to treating canine osteosarcoma.
2021 half-year financial results
|
Financial information at June 30, 2021
|
€ (Belgian GAAP)(1)
|
June 30 - 21
|
June 30 - 20
|
Revenue
|
1,943
|
0
|
Other operating income
|
1,065,438
|
363,572
|
Total operating income
|
1,067,381
|
363,572
|
Purchases and expenses
|
-1,708,898
|
-502,208
|
IPO exceptional expenses
|
-170,491
|
0
|
EBITDA
|
-641,517
|
-138,636
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
-336,472
|
-3,299
|
EBIT
|
-977,989
|
-141,935
|
Taxes
|
-468
|
-150
|
Operating income
|
-978,457
|
-142,085
|
Financial income
|
208,176
|
-6,208
|
Net income/loss
|
-770,281
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare