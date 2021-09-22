checkAd

TheraVet Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results and Provides an Update on the Development of Its Activities

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 - ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, today announces its financial results ended June 30 2021 and provides an update on the development of its activities.

Recent operational highlights

  • Positive results for VISCO-VET in its two target indications: canine osteoarthritis and anterior cruciate ligament deficiency;
  • Commercial launch of BIOCERA-VET in bone surgery;
  • Positive results for BIOCERA-VET in bone surgery for canine arthrodesis;
  • Use of BIOCERA-VET as part of a global multidisciplinary approach to treating canine osteosarcoma.

2021 half-year financial results

Financial information at June 30, 2021

 

€ (Belgian GAAP)(1)

June 30 - 21

June 30 - 20

Revenue

1,943

0

Other operating income

1,065,438

363,572

Total operating income

1,067,381

363,572

Purchases and expenses

-1,708,898

-502,208

IPO exceptional expenses

-170,491

0

EBITDA

-641,517

-138,636

Depreciation and amortization

-336,472

-3,299

EBIT

-977,989

-141,935

Taxes

-468

-150

Operating income

-978,457

-142,085

Financial income

208,176

-6,208

Net income/loss

-770,281

TheraVet Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results and Provides an Update on the Development of Its Activities Regulatory News: TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 - ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, today announces its financial results ended June 30 2021 and provides an update on the development of its …

