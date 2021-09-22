checkAd

Vitana-X Plans to Open in Russia by the End of 2021

Autor: Accesswire
22.09.2021, 17:50  |  22   |   |   

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / VitanaX, Inc. (OTC:VITX), a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is pleased to announce it plans to start to sell in …

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / VitanaX, Inc. (OTC:VITX), a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is pleased to announce it plans to start to sell in Russia before the end 2021.

Founder Bernhard Sammer expects the necessary product certifications to be granted shortly. Currently they are being processed by the ‘Household Institution for Healthcare FBUZ at the Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology in St. Peterburg' and should be issued immediately.

At the time of the opening, Vitana-X will have CBD-, CBN-, CDE-, OMEGA-Droplets available for the distributors and resale to customers.

Founder Bernhard Sammer, commented, "To establish our presence in Russia, we are considering a licensee model such as a master distributorship ongoing with the founding of a corporation on location. At the beginning we will start our activities in the metro areas of St. Peterburg and Moscow. Later we will expand step by step into overall Russia."

The ranking of the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA) ranks Russia as #4 in Europe and #15 globally. In 2020, 4.6 million distributors generated annual sales of $2.2 billion.

Sammer, continued, "Over time we've been observing a constant growth of the potential group of buyers for our innovative products and have been preparing our market entry. Overall Russia has a high need for risk -free business opportunities. This is indicated be the high number of fulltime and parttime people already involved in Direct Selling."

In addition to its own potential Russia as the nucleus of the former USSR is also able to take over the role of a hub looking at a possible expansion into the numerous bordering ex-Soviet Republics, which are now independent countries today, such as Azerbaijan or Kazakhstan.

About Vitana-X

Vitana-X, Inc.'s (OTC:VITX) Vitana-X, an international wellness company specializing in the development and manufacture of health-promoting products based on DNA analysis. As a pioneer in this industry and a worldwide network of highly qualified experts, it offers its customers extensive opportunities to lead a healthier life. Vitana-X offers comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health by helping you achieve the desired results and offering exercises that fit your body type. Vitana-X wants to support people in their healthy development and be their reliable partner for their full potential. Vitana-X comes from two worlds and wants to unite them in the future - science and the challenges of daily life, so that its customers can continue to care for other areas of life without sacrificing a healthy life.

For additional information on Vitana-X, please visit: https://vitanax.net/en/

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

Contact Information

press.IRclear2157@gmail.com
www.vitanax.net
305-714-9397
bs@vitanax.com
Phone: +41 76 439 63 64 (Anna Gräfinger)

SOURCE: VitanaX, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665154/Vitana-X-Plans-to-Open-in-Russia-by- ...

Vitana-X Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vitana-X Plans to Open in Russia by the End of 2021 MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / VitanaX, Inc. (OTC:VITX), a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is pleased to announce it plans to start to sell in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altigen to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit
Monthly (August 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation
Maverick Energy Group, LTD Announces Commencement of Operations of Van Zandt County, Texas Lease: ...
Green Stream Holdings Announces Anthony Morali Completes Initial Design For 350 Thousand Foot, 3 ...
AdvanceTC Receives Orders For 4,000 Phones To Be Delivered In December 2021
Siyata Mobile and Esper Announce Strategic Partnership to Scale Deployment of Mission Critical ...
Vertex Energy Receives Request for Additional Information from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission ...
Hancock Jaffe Announces Corporate Rebranding to Reflect Prioritization of its Development Pipeline ...
BeMetals Extends Option Agreement for Thunder Mountain Gold's South Mountain Project
Biotricity to Discuss Expansion of Remote Monitoring Medical Device Products at Oppenheimer Fall ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Filing of Updated Listing Statement and Technical Report
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21Vitana-X Announces Highly Successful Opening in Romania
Accesswire | Analysen