Director/PDMR Shareholding

22/09/2021



£7.1026 Matching Shares



Award Date: 22/09/2021



£7.1026 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/09/2021 Simon Coles 18 18 1,912 Katy Wilde 17 17 3,452 Alan Dale 18 18 1,994 Benjamin Ford 18 18 582 Nicholas Wiles 18 18 498 Mark Latham 18 18 70 Tanya Murphy 18 18 154

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

