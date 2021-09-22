Guerbet 2021 half-year results
2021 half-year results
- Strong sales pickup across all activities
> H1 sales: €363.1 million (+9.6%1) with a sharp increase in Q2
- Solid financial structure
> H1 EBITDA margin2: 17.1% at €62.3 million (versus 14.7% in H1 2020 at €53.3 million)
> Strong net income growth at €23.4 million (6.4% of revenue) versus €8.2 million (2.3% of revenue) in H1 2020.
> Net debt decrease at €249.3 million
- 2021 objectives: Confirmation of guidance
> 2021 EBITDA margin of at least 14.1% of annual revenue
-
Acquisition of pharmaceutical license for direct distribution in China in 2022 of all pharmaceutical products registered in the territory
Villepinte, September 22, 2021 – Guerbet (FR0000032526), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, is announcing its consolidated results for the first half of 2021.
Excluding forex effects and on a like-for-like basis3, H1 sales increased by 9.6% from June 30, 2020. It benefited from the return to growth across all Group products with Q2 sales up 25.1% excluding forex effects and on a like-for-like basis. This quarterly performance is very close to the Group's activity levels prior to the health crisis.
Reported H1 revenue amounts to €363.1 million, stable compared with June 30, 2020 (€363.7 million) and including an unfavorable forex effect of €17.2 million.
Robust growth momentum across all geographic regions and product segment
- Growth is back in most EMEA countries with significant volume effects along with a slight drop in prices.
- In the Americas, like-for-like sales (excluding the contribution of the Montreal plant in Canada sold on July 16, 2020) were up 3.7%. On a like-for-like basis and excluding the €11.0 million unfavorable forex effect, mainly attributable to the Brazilian real and the US dollar, sales were up 14.3% over the first half of the year.
- In Asia, sales were up 3.5% at constant exchange rates with very strong momentum in Japan and China.
H1 sales in Diagnostic Imaging were up 8.2% at constant exchange rates.
0 Kommentare