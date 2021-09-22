Filing of Pernod Ricard’s 2020/21 Universal Registration Document
Regulatory News:
Press release – 22 September 2021
Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) filed its 2020/21 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 22 September 2021 under number D.21-0806.
This document is available on the Company’s website www.pernod-ricard.com and on the AMF website www.amf-france.org. It is also available at the Company’s registered office – 5, cours Paul Ricard – CS 50180 – 75380 Paris cedex 08.
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
The Universal Registration Document includes, in particular:
- The 2020/21 consolidated financial statements of the Group;
- The 2020/21 statutory financial statements of Pernod Ricard S.A.;
- The related auditors’ reports on the consolidated and the statutory financial statements;
-The 2020/21management report including notably social, societal and environmental information;
- The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;
- Information regarding internal control and risk management;
- The presentation of the resolutions as well as the draft resolutions submitted to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of 10 November 2021; and
- Information concerning fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.
Shareholders’ agenda:
Q1 2021/22 sales – Thursday 21 October 2021
About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,824 million in FY21. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard’s brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group’s decentralised organisation empowers its 18,500 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of “Créateurs de Convivialité.” As reaffirmed by the Group’s strategic plan, “Transform and Accelerate,” deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard’s strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), “Good times from a good place.” In recognition of Pernod Ricard’s strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation’s Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005826/en/Pernod Ricard Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare