Groupe SEB Announces a 150 Million Euros Investment in France

With 11 industrial sites in the country, Groupe SEB is very committed to producing in France and invests an average of 60 million euros each year.

On the Group's world headquarters based in Ecully near Lyon, a new Research Center will open very soon and between 150 and 200 researchers will be working at a worldwide level. This 12 million euros investment will allow further Groupe SEB's development with the creation of a Global Innovation Center for the Small Household Appliances business. The objective is to bring together, on the same site, the players in the Innovation process, enabling the Group to accelerate the development and the launch of its new products. In 2019, the expansion of the area by an additional 2,500 m2 has begun, 40% of which will be used for labs. The purpose of all these investments is, in particular, to study consumer behavior and needs in order to derive strong concepts for new products.

In Hauts-de-France, Groupe SEB has committed around 80 million euros to build a logistics platform at the Alouette business park in Bully-les-Mines. Covering an area of more than 26 hectares, the site will host the future distribution center of more than 100,000m² for European markets. The platform should be operational in the first half of 2023.

Next key dates - 2021

October 26 | after market closes: 9-month 2021 sales and financial data

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 31 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €6.9 billion in 2020 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.

